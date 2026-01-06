EXCLUSIVE: Leo V The Don! Why DiCaprio was Left 'Raging' Over Trump's Venezuela 'War for Oil'

As a result, DiCaprio sent a recorded acceptance speech that was played to the audience while his co-stars Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti paid tribute on stage.

In the video message, DiCaprio said: "I'm stuck on the East Coast. I wish I was there to celebrate with all of you. I'm truly grateful to be a part of it, even from the distance."

A festival spokesperson confirmed the disruption, saying the A-lister's absence was unavoidable.

They added: "While we will miss celebrating with (DiCaprio) in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema. His talent and dedication to the craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to celebrate him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award this evening."

Stars who did make it included Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Kate Hudson.

But the sudden geopolitical crisis meant the night unfolded without one of its most anticipated appearances.