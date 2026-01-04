Your tip
Donald Trump

'Wake Up': James Carville Accuses Donald Trump of Using Venezuela Strike as Political Smoke Screen to Distract From Jeffrey Epstein

Composite photo of James Carville and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

James Carville blasted President Donald Trump's recent strike on Venezuela.

Profile Image

Jan. 4 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has criticized President Donald Trump over the administration’s recent strike on Venezuela

Carville called the attack a calculated distraction designed to divert public attention from the Epstein files and other controversies surrounding the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.

Carville's Comments

james carville accuses donald trump using venezuela political epstein
Source: YouTube/Politicon

Carville argued the strike had no legitimate foreign policy justification and was purely political.

In a video posted Saturday, January 3, by Politicon, Carville argued that the strike had little to do with legitimate foreign policy goals and instead served as a political maneuver to shift the national conversation.

“Come on, people!” Carville said. “Wake up! If you think this is anything remotely legit, or this is in furtherance of some foreign policy aim, or some aim of American interests, come on, please! Please, people! It’s all about Epstein! Wake up! Get the scales off your eyes! … Think beyond just the front of your nose! This is Epstein… health subsidies…This is a giant diversionary tactic.”

Source: YouTube
Planning and Foresight

james carville accuses donald trump using venezuela political epstein
Source: MEGA

Carville warned the action weakened America’s moral authority.

Carville also questioned the administration’s planning and foresight, particularly regarding the broader geopolitical consequences of the strike and the aftermath of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

“What the f--- has he ever done that’s — not totally thought out — that’s even marginally thought out?!” Carville said. “Of course, now, we claim to have the moral high ground to criticize [Vladimir] Putin for the illegal invasion of a sovereign nation… Well, our case got a little bit weaker now, didn’t it?”

The longtime political operative extended his criticism to Congress and the Supreme Court, accusing both institutions of failing to serve as meaningful checks on presidential power.

“The Congress, they just sit there with one thumb up their a--, and one in their mouth, and they switch every 30 seconds,” Carville said. He added, “And this Supreme Court, you gotta follow it. But never, ever respect it.”

Tensions in Latin America

donald trump shocking photo captured venezuelan president handcuffs
Source: MEGA

Trump issued threats toward other Latin American leaders.

The strike came amid escalating rhetoric from Trump toward other Latin American leaders. Following the arrest of Maduro, the president issued warnings directed at Mexico, Cuba and Colombia.

Trump accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of failing to adequately combat drug cartels and claimed Colombian President Gustavo Petro was “making cocaine.”

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump warned Petro that he needs to “watch his a--”.

Petro has condemned the strike on Venezuela and has repeatedly criticized U.S. leadership. Late last year, the Colombian president alleged that the United States was being run by a “clan of pedophiles” attempting to “destroy democracy in Colombia.”

“To keep the list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen,” Petro said. “As if the people of Colombia would applaud an invasion of their brother.”

