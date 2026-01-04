'Wake Up': James Carville Accuses Donald Trump of Using Venezuela Strike as Political Smoke Screen to Distract From Jeffrey Epstein

Carville also questioned the administration’s planning and foresight, particularly regarding the broader geopolitical consequences of the strike and the aftermath of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

“What the f--- has he ever done that’s — not totally thought out — that’s even marginally thought out?!” Carville said. “Of course, now, we claim to have the moral high ground to criticize [Vladimir] Putin for the illegal invasion of a sovereign nation… Well, our case got a little bit weaker now, didn’t it?”

The longtime political operative extended his criticism to Congress and the Supreme Court, accusing both institutions of failing to serve as meaningful checks on presidential power.

“The Congress, they just sit there with one thumb up their a--, and one in their mouth, and they switch every 30 seconds,” Carville said. He added, “And this Supreme Court, you gotta follow it. But never, ever respect it.”