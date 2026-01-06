Superstar Singer Björk Blasts 'Cruel Colonizer' Donald Trump for Wild Greenland Takeover Threat
Jan. 6 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been branded a "cruel colonizer" by superstar singer Björk in a scathing attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Icelandic musician, 60, ripped the president, 79, after he threatened once again to seize Greenland.
Taking On Trump
Björk sent her well wishes to the people of Greenland "in their fight for independence" before laying into the Commander in Chief.
In an X post, the singer called the prospect of seeing Greenland fall under the control of another "cruel colonizer" one "too brutal to even imagine."
She wrote: "I wish all Greenlanders blessing in their fight for independence Icelanders are extremely relieved that they managed to break from the Danish in 1944, we didn't lose our language (my children would be speaking danish now) and I burst with sympathy for Greenlanders, repeatedly, especially like when the case came up about the forced contraception, where 4,500 girls as young as 12 got IUD without their knowledge between 1966 and 1970.
Scathing Social Media Rant
"4,500 girls as young as 12 were fitted .... they are my age and younger ... childless .... and still today the Danish are treating Greenlanders like they are second-class humans."
The hitmaker continued: "Removing children from their parents in 2025! Colonialism has repeatedly given me horror chills up my back, and the chance that my fellow Greenlanders might go from one cruel coloniser to another is too brutal to even imagine."
She then shared a quote in Icelandic, which translates to "from the ashes into the fire."
"'Ur öskunni í eldinn'' like we say in Icelandic, dear Greenlanders declare independence!!! Sympathetic wishes from your neighbors warmthness," she said, signing off with her name.
The post was accompanied by a photo of the map of Greenland with its flag illustrated on top.
President's Bid To Capture Greenland For 'Defense'
Talks of Greenland possibly being next in line for a U.S. takeover come after Saturday's dramatic capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, as well as the U.S. strike in Caracas, Venezuela's capital.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in taking control of Greenland, Denmark's semi-autonomous territory and a NATO ally.
Over the weekend, Trump said that "we absolutely need Greenland – we need it for defense."
He added the Danish territory, a member of Nato, was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships."
The interview came after the wife of a Trump official tweeted an image of Greenland colored like the U.S. flag and the word "Soon."
Katie Miller, the wife of the President's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, posted the provocative image hours after the U.S. had invaded Venezuela.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement: "The Kingdom of Denmark – and thus Greenland – is part of NATO and is therefore covered by the alliance's security guarantee.
"We already have a defense agreement between the Kingdom and the United States today, which gives the United States wide access to Greenland.
"I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have said very clearly that they are not for sale."