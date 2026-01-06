Superstar Singer Björk Blasts 'Cruel Colonizer' Donald Trump for Wild Greenland Takeover Threat

Björk sent her well wishes to the people of Greenland "in their fight for independence" before laying into the Commander in Chief.

In an X post, the singer called the prospect of seeing Greenland fall under the control of another "cruel colonizer" one "too brutal to even imagine."

She wrote: "I wish all Greenlanders blessing in their fight for independence Icelanders are extremely relieved that they managed to break from the Danish in 1944, we didn't lose our language (my children would be speaking danish now) and I burst with sympathy for Greenlanders, repeatedly, especially like when the case came up about the forced contraception, where 4,500 girls as young as 12 got IUD without their knowledge between 1966 and 1970.