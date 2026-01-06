Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Melania Trump Isn't a Fan! The Don, 79, Admits His Wife Called Him 'Unpresidential' and Hates His Dance Moves — as Rumors Their Marriage Is 'Crumbling' Ramp Up

Composite photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Melania asked if he could 'imagine FDR dancing.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Donald Trump revealed his wife, Melania, blasted him as "unpresidential," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Don made the big reveal during a rousing speech at the House GOP Member Retreat in which he touched on a breadth of topics his beloved takes issue with amid rumored marital problems.

Donald Trump Claims Melania Feels His Dancing Is 'Not Presidential'

Source: @CollinRug/X

Donald Trump said Melania 'hates' when he dances.

Donald began by telling the crowd his wife "hates when" he does this, as she's "a very classy person."

"She said it’s so unpresidential," he boldly claimed. "I said, 'But I did become president.' She hates when I dance. I said, 'Everybody wants me to dance.' Darling, it’s not presidential."

He continued going on about his dancing, sharing how Melania asked him if he could "imagine FDR dancing."

"She said that to me," he continued. "And I said, 'There’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know,' because he was an elegant fellow even as a democrat, right? He was – the attack by Japan – he was quite elegant. But he wouldn’t be doing this, nor would too many others."

Donald Trump Claims Melania Trump Said No One Likes His Dancing

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he wanted to be 'more effusive' while mocking weight lifters.

Donald then admitted Melania told him "weightlifting is terrible," referring to his mocking transgender weightlifters.

"I have to say this," he said, changing the topic back to his well-documented moving and shaking. "The dancing they really like. She said, 'They don't like it. They’re just being nice to you.' I said, 'That’s not right. The place goes crazy. They’re screaming, 'Dance!'"

The prez then went on to imitate and dote on the weightlifters, noting he wants to be "more effusive," but he has "somebody watching."

An Insider Alleged Melania and Donald Trump Are Living 'Completely Separate Lives'

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is 'transactional.'

As Radar recently reported, there has been chatter about issues between the couple. Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, spoke to a source who claimed Donald and Melania are living "completely separate lives."

"Melania simply cannot live under the same roof with Donald," they dished. "They’ve been operating this way for years, separate bedrooms, separate schedules, separate worlds."

After his second term, they said Trump will go back to Florida, but Melania's made it "crystal clear" she will be heading to New York.

"She wants her own space and her own life – period," they insisted.

An insider went on to reveal Melania "avoids all forms" of public displays of affection.

"Hand-holding, hugs – she shuts it down every time. This didn’t start yesterday. It’s been years," they noted.

One source took it a step further, shockingly accusing their marriage of being "transactional."

They added: "Melania has her life, Donald has his. They show up together when required, but emotionally? She checked out a long time ago."

A Body Language Expert Says Melania Trump 'Wants to Leave'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

A body language expert alleged Melania Trump wants 'out.'

After the pair appeared together in December 2025 to field Christmas calls from children, a body language expert revealed to RadarOnline.com Melania seemingly wants "out."

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown noticed Melania's legs were "crossed away" from Donald as they sat next to each other.

"We will cross our legs and point our feet at people that we are paying attention to or places we want to go," she shared. "It's likely she wants to leave."

