Melania Trump Isn't a Fan! The Don, 79, Admits His Wife Called Him 'Unpresidential' and Hates His Dance Moves — as Rumors Their Marriage Is 'Crumbling' Ramp Up

Donald began by telling the crowd his wife "hates when" he does this, as she's "a very classy person."

"She said it’s so unpresidential," he boldly claimed. "I said, 'But I did become president.' She hates when I dance. I said, 'Everybody wants me to dance.' Darling, it’s not presidential."

He continued going on about his dancing, sharing how Melania asked him if he could "imagine FDR dancing."

"She said that to me," he continued. "And I said, 'There’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know,' because he was an elegant fellow even as a democrat, right? He was – the attack by Japan – he was quite elegant. But he wouldn’t be doing this, nor would too many others."