'I Was Mauled by a Lion': Jodie Foster Was Left With Puncture Wounds After Being 'Shook Around' by Massive Animal's Mouth on Movie Set

While Charlie studied drama at Yale University, he has had two roles to date.

"Jodie told Charlie early on that she wasn't going to use her clout to prop up his career," an insider claimed. "She feels as if he doesn't truly earn success; it will ultimately be meaningless to him."

The source explained Charlie doesn't agree with her approach.

"Charlie says that his grandmother gave his mom direction and helped her receive breaks – from getting her TV roles in the '70s, right up to her winning the Academy Award for The Silence of the Lambs," they shared. "He tells his mom that's what families do – help each other realize their dreams."

Regardless of his stance, the source noted Foster has been clear that she wants Charlie and his brother, Kit, to figure out their way in the world without her help.

"Charlie is resigned to a fate where his career will never climb anywhere near as high as his mother's, and it's left him fuming that she won't help change his trajectory," the insider noted. "It's definitely driven a wedge between them."