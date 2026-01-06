Your tip
Meghan Markle

'A Disorganized Mess': Meghan Markle Trolled After Alleged Details of Her 'Embarrassing' As Ever Inventory Was Revealed Due to Her 'Poorly Designed Website'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA; Reddit

Redditors discovered a glitch on As Ever's website that reportedly showed how much inventory remained.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand website has been exposed as having a serious glitch that revealed how much back product the former royal still had in her inventory, RadarOnline.com can report.

A Reddit thread revealed Markle's beloved flower sprinkles still allegedly had 80,391 jars still in stock, while the boxed fruit spread trio she rolled out for the holidays had 137,465 sets available for order.

Shocking Inventory Surplus

Photo of Meghan Markle Candle
Source: Asever.com

Markle's Candle 084 reportedly had 62,524 available in stock as of January 3.

Intrepid users figured out if they input an outrageously large order number into the website, it would show how many of the items were left in stock.

Across the board, thousands of Markle's items appeared to be sitting on warehouse shelves.

Her $64 Candle 084 had 62,524 available as of January 3, while Markle's Peppermint Tea had 39,475 remaining in stock.

Even the former Suits star's wine sales were lacking, with 46,428 Sauignon Blanc bottles in stock and 23,972 remaining of her As Ever 2024 Rosé.

Glaring Website Glitch

Photo of Meghan Markle Wne
Source: SaintMeghanMarkle/reddit

One Reddit user shared a screengrab of how the remaining inventory was revealed when making a massive order.

One user in the thread noted how the total of unsold items was over a whopping $4million.

"So I've added up, and that is 864,473 pieces of product...let's low-ball it and say she paid the wholesale cost of $5 for each... That is $4,322,365 in products she has purchased that are unsold," they noted.

A second person showed how easy it was to get the numbers on available products, showing a screenshot showing how they tried to order 99,999 bottles of the 2024 Rosé.

"Only 23,972 items were added to your cart due to availability," the page noted, along with the instructions of a "$75 order minimum. Flat $20 shipping per 12 bottles or fewer."

'Another Failure'

Photo of Meghan Markle Inventory
Source: SaintMeghanMarkle/reddit

Another user showed off how they were able to find the amount of fruit spread gift boxes still available.

It appears Markle, or what's left of her shrinking staff, caught the glitch on the site after the inventory numbers were inadvertently exposed.

Royal News Network pointed out in a post on X, "It now also specifies to contact As ever to purchase in 'bulk,' though someone can still buy 100 on individual products, which is an insane amount beyond what anyone would actually order."

The outlet added, "This seems to confirm that the website error accurately reflected her inventory numbers and the quick fix reflects concerns over detailing how much the brand's failings. Again, this was an obvious error that never would have happened if Meghan had hired a website design company that specialized in commerce. It's just another failure to add to As ever and Meghan Markle's record."

'A Minimal Amount of Time or Effort'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Despite leaving the royal family in 2020, Markle and Prince Harry have not found the financial success they'd hoped for.

Redditors on the thread were stunned by the As Ever inventory numbers, mocking Markle, 44.

"I still can't believe she left the Royal Family to become a drop shipper," one person snarked about how Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as working royals in 2020 to seek "financial independence" in the U.S., only to have so many bad business decisions to show for it.

"One thing about Meg that you can always rely on, she'll always do a half-arsed job. So much for 'freakish attention to detail,' she's bone idle, so spends a minimal amount of time or effort on anything she does," a second person scoffed about the former actress' tendency to launch a career move, only to quickly pivot to something else.

A third person called the website, "A disorganized mess."

Markle's As Ever heavy back inventory news comes as she and Harry, 41, folded their Archewell Foundation after five years into the rebranded Archewell Philanthropies, after the former had a $3million deficit between funding and spending in 2025.

The move came amid more departures from the Sussex household's workforce, as their 11th PR person, communications boss Meredith Maines, quit in December 2025 after 10 months on the job. The couple's longest-serving employee, James Holt, stepped down as executive director of the Archewell Foundation that same month, saying he and his family planned to move back to England after following the couple from London to the U.S. in 2020.

