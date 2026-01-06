'A Disorganized Mess': Meghan Markle Trolled After Alleged Details of Her 'Embarrassing' As Ever Inventory Was Revealed Due to Her 'Poorly Designed Website'

Redditors on the thread were stunned by the As Ever inventory numbers, mocking Markle, 44.

"I still can't believe she left the Royal Family to become a drop shipper," one person snarked about how Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as working royals in 2020 to seek "financial independence" in the U.S., only to have so many bad business decisions to show for it.

"One thing about Meg that you can always rely on, she'll always do a half-arsed job. So much for 'freakish attention to detail,' she's bone idle, so spends a minimal amount of time or effort on anything she does," a second person scoffed about the former actress' tendency to launch a career move, only to quickly pivot to something else.

A third person called the website, "A disorganized mess."

Markle's As Ever heavy back inventory news comes as she and Harry, 41, folded their Archewell Foundation after five years into the rebranded Archewell Philanthropies, after the former had a $3million deficit between funding and spending in 2025.

The move came amid more departures from the Sussex household's workforce, as their 11th PR person, communications boss Meredith Maines, quit in December 2025 after 10 months on the job. The couple's longest-serving employee, James Holt, stepped down as executive director of the Archewell Foundation that same month, saying he and his family planned to move back to England after following the couple from London to the U.S. in 2020.