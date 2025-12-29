Royal Turmoil: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rocked by Fresh Scandal as Aide James Holt Quits Archewell — Days After Couple's Top Communications Boss Stepped Down

James Holt, who began working for the prince, 41, before he and Markle, 44, stepped down from the royal family in 2020, announced he's leaving his position as the executive director of the couple's embattled Archewell Foundation, which was recently rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies.

The exodus continues among Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's staffers, with the couple losing their longest-serving employee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Holt originally began working with Prince Harry on projects to improve mental health support for British soldiers before his marriage to Markle.

"After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London," Holt said in a Monday, December 29 statement.

He previously worked as an aide to Harry when he was still an active working member of the royal family, starting in 2017. Holt moved to the U.S. with the prince and Markle, who launched the Archewell Foundation in April 2020, a month after their final appearance as working royals.

"When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead," he continued. "I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done – for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support."