Royal Rebrand: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quietly Change Archewell Charity Name Amid String of Business Failures

"After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies," the duo shared on their new website on Friday, December 19.

The couple unveiled a new website and logo, where they plan to begin a new "chapter" in their careers, while making sure their royal titles were front and center in the announcement.

"This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good," the buzzword-heavy impact statement read.

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, plan to include their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in their new venture.

"This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family," the announcement added.