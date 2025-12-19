Royal Rebrand: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quietly Change Archewell Charity Name Amid String of Business Failures
Dec. 19 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
In the latest round of rebranding from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple announced they've changed the name of their Archewell Foundation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies," the duo shared on their new website on Friday, December 19.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Next Chapter'
The couple unveiled a new website and logo, where they plan to begin a new "chapter" in their careers, while making sure their royal titles were front and center in the announcement.
"This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good," the buzzword-heavy impact statement read.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, plan to include their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in their new venture.
"This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family," the announcement added.
Archewell Foundation Plagued By Financial Questions
The Archewell Foundation had faced tough questions about its finances over the years, including a 2023 tax return that reported $5.7million in revenue.
The bulk of that, $5million, came from one mystery benefactor.
As for expenses, after staff were paid, approximately $1million went to various charities, but a $155,000 donation was paid to their friend, consultant Beth Herlihy.
Before founding Herlihy Loughran, she served as Markle's assistant private secretary.
In separate filings for the 2022–2023 fiscal year, benefactor Fidelity Charitable disclosed a $6million contribution to Archewell, while TisBest Philanthropy reported awarding the foundation $10,050.
Despite those disclosures, Archewell maintained it received only two $1million grants from anonymous donors during that period, Radar reported at the time.
$100,000 Private Dinners Mocked
The Archewell rebranding comes as Harry and Markle have shown how seemingly strapped for cash they are by charging ultra-wealthy donors $100,000 for dinner with the duo.
The duo reportedly enlisted CharityBuzz, a fundraising platform, to arrange and host the dinners.
"It's an unseemly amount of money to probably be told a bunch of word salad if they're giving a speech," Royal correspondent Rupert Bell scoffed.
"But if that's what they're getting away with, fair play," he continued. "But it does seem a ridiculous amount of money to hear two people whose PR in recent weeks and months has been pretty shocking."
The move comes at the end of a disastrous year that saw Harry and Markle's exclusive Netflix deal fall apart and her As Ever brand tank
Titles In Jeopardy?
Harry and Markle continue to trade on their royal status in money-making ventures, as reports continue to emerge that his brother, Prince William, will strip them of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as soon as he becomes king.
The two made a vow to the late Queen Elizabeth II when stepping down as working royals in 2020 that they would not use their titles for marketing or financial gain, a promise the duo has blatantly failed to keep.
Markle, in particular, has used "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" in nearly all of her commercial ventures since leaving the U.K.
"William is laser-focused on the endurance of the monarchy. He has been hurt more greatly than his father by many of the actions his uncle and Prince Harry have taken. And he is more concerned and sees them as a liability more than his father ever did. So, I think they are going to have a tougher time when he does become king," Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich noted last month.
Andrew has had all of his royal titles stripped in the wake of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, including his birthright "prince" title.