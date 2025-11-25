Meghan Markle Accused of Desperately Clinging to Duchess Title — Years After Stepping Down as a Working Royal With Prince Harry and Bashing His Family

Markle received the title on her wedding day to Prince Harry in May 2018 from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who believed the couple would serve the crown as working members of the royal family for years to come.

Instead, they quit in January 2020 after only 18 months, yet continue to use their duke and duchess titles for marketing and commercial purposes today, despite the queen explicitly telling them not to.

"This is not protocol, let alone royal protocol," British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital about Markle having herself announced as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" when entering rooms, which was revealed in a Harper's Bazaar cover story published on November 18

"It’s bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status," Chard continued.