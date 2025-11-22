MAGA Mouthpiece Megyn Kelly Eviscerates 'Narcissistic' Meghan Markle's 'Stomach Turning' Harper's Bazaar Profile — 'She Makes Everything About Herself!'

On her Thursday, November 20, SiriusXM show, Kelly was joined by royal commentator and Spot On podcast host Link Lauren, as they first read the opening section of the article about Markle meeting with young girls from a STEM academy.

Kelly observed about the article's quotes from the Los Angeles native regarding her interactions with the kids, "Once again, Meghan makes everything about herself."

The two then hit on a section where the Netflix star discussed her As Ever brand, telling the magazine's reporter, "I can give myself the same grace as a founder."

"She works it into every interview. A founder, it's amazing," Kelly laughed.

"Like, I mean, honestly, I'm a founder. I have my own media company. You're a founder. You founded Spot On With Link Lauren. Most normal people don't run around referring to themselves like that because they know it makes them sound completely artificial, narcissistic, and insecure," the former NBC daytime host jeered.