Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

MAGA Mouthpiece Megyn Kelly Eviscerates 'Narcissistic' Meghan Markle's 'Stomach Turning' Harper's Bazaar Profile — 'She Makes Everything About Herself!'

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Meghan Markle
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube, MEGA

Megyn Kelly took apart Meghan Markle's 'Harper's Bazaar' profile piece by piece while having some big laughs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Megyn Kelly tore apart "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar cover article, mercilessly mocking the "narcissistic" ex-royal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The spread dropped one week after Kelly, 55, begged the publicity-hungry former actress to "go away for a very long time," and Markle's new massive PR push further irked the Republican podcaster into even more open contempt.

Article continues below advertisement

'Artificial, Narcissistic, and Insecure'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly howled at Markle constantly referring to herself as a 'founder.'

On her Thursday, November 20, SiriusXM show, Kelly was joined by royal commentator and Spot On podcast host Link Lauren, as they first read the opening section of the article about Markle meeting with young girls from a STEM academy.

Kelly observed about the article's quotes from the Los Angeles native regarding her interactions with the kids, "Once again, Meghan makes everything about herself."

The two then hit on a section where the Netflix star discussed her As Ever brand, telling the magazine's reporter, "I can give myself the same grace as a founder."

"She works it into every interview. A founder, it's amazing," Kelly laughed.

"Like, I mean, honestly, I'm a founder. I have my own media company. You're a founder. You founded Spot On With Link Lauren. Most normal people don't run around referring to themselves like that because they know it makes them sound completely artificial, narcissistic, and insecure," the former NBC daytime host jeered.

Article continues below advertisement

Title Announcing Mockery

Kelly got to the part of the article where the journalist later arrived at a luxury New York City brownstone, the home of a friend with whom Markle was staying.

"She's got to stay in a friend's brownstone because, you see, Link, she's too famous. She's too famous to walk through a lobby, unlike every other actual celebrity in the world who stays in hotels just fine," Kelly howled.

They proceeded to read aloud the part where the writer arrived at the home and wrote in the article, "When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."

"She appears to have people yell this about her wherever she goes," Kelly observed, pointing to an instance earlier in the article when Markle was introduced to the schoolkids with her royal Duchess of Sussex title.

"Megan is clinging hard to this Duchess title. She was in the royal family for 18 months. I have stuff in my freezer that's been there 18 years," Lauren joked.

Article continues below advertisement

'He May Not Love You So Boldly'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle's 'staged' World Series celebration video was widely ridiculed.

Kelly roared when she got to a section where Markle boasted about how her husband, Prince Harry, "loves me so boldly... No one in the world loves me more than him."

"This nonsense," the MAGA queen smirked, then referred to the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl's "staged" video from when the Dodgers won the World Series as Harry, 41, sat there looking bored as his wife shrieked and celebrated.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of jeffrey epstein and donald trump

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Confident' He Would Get a Presidential Pardon From Trump — and Lashed Out Behind Bars With 'Threats' When He Was Denied Freedom, Famed Author Claims

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis' Family Heartbreak: Dementia-stricken Actor's Devoted Wife Emma Heming Admits She Hasn't Prepared Their Young Daughters For His Death Yet

'Was It Smart to Leave the Royal Family?'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Trump state dinner
Source: MEGA

Link Lauren knocked Markle for passing up a glamorous royal life for hawking jam online.

Lauren got in a dig about Markle, stating in the article that her "entire identity was wrapped up in being the smart one."

"We're still waiting to see that. Where's that smart identity?" he asked. "Was it smart to leave the royal family to go sell jams, jellies, dog biscuits, and wickless candles? Like, you could be royalty right now."

Lauren added to Markle, "You could be British royalty right now. Look at that state dinner they had recently, where President Trump sat next to Catherine and Camila and the king and the whole delegation. You could have been there at that massive, beautiful state dinner at Windsor. Instead, you're hanging out with the Kardashians at a party."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.