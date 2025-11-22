MAGA Mouthpiece Megyn Kelly Eviscerates 'Narcissistic' Meghan Markle's 'Stomach Turning' Harper's Bazaar Profile — 'She Makes Everything About Herself!'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly tore apart "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar cover article, mercilessly mocking the "narcissistic" ex-royal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The spread dropped one week after Kelly, 55, begged the publicity-hungry former actress to "go away for a very long time," and Markle's new massive PR push further irked the Republican podcaster into even more open contempt.
'Artificial, Narcissistic, and Insecure'
On her Thursday, November 20, SiriusXM show, Kelly was joined by royal commentator and Spot On podcast host Link Lauren, as they first read the opening section of the article about Markle meeting with young girls from a STEM academy.
Kelly observed about the article's quotes from the Los Angeles native regarding her interactions with the kids, "Once again, Meghan makes everything about herself."
The two then hit on a section where the Netflix star discussed her As Ever brand, telling the magazine's reporter, "I can give myself the same grace as a founder."
"She works it into every interview. A founder, it's amazing," Kelly laughed.
"Like, I mean, honestly, I'm a founder. I have my own media company. You're a founder. You founded Spot On With Link Lauren. Most normal people don't run around referring to themselves like that because they know it makes them sound completely artificial, narcissistic, and insecure," the former NBC daytime host jeered.
Title Announcing Mockery
Kelly got to the part of the article where the journalist later arrived at a luxury New York City brownstone, the home of a friend with whom Markle was staying.
"She's got to stay in a friend's brownstone because, you see, Link, she's too famous. She's too famous to walk through a lobby, unlike every other actual celebrity in the world who stays in hotels just fine," Kelly howled.
They proceeded to read aloud the part where the writer arrived at the home and wrote in the article, "When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."
"She appears to have people yell this about her wherever she goes," Kelly observed, pointing to an instance earlier in the article when Markle was introduced to the schoolkids with her royal Duchess of Sussex title.
"Megan is clinging hard to this Duchess title. She was in the royal family for 18 months. I have stuff in my freezer that's been there 18 years," Lauren joked.
'He May Not Love You So Boldly'
Kelly roared when she got to a section where Markle boasted about how her husband, Prince Harry, "loves me so boldly... No one in the world loves me more than him."
"This nonsense," the MAGA queen smirked, then referred to the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl's "staged" video from when the Dodgers won the World Series as Harry, 41, sat there looking bored as his wife shrieked and celebrated.
'Was It Smart to Leave the Royal Family?'
Lauren got in a dig about Markle, stating in the article that her "entire identity was wrapped up in being the smart one."
"We're still waiting to see that. Where's that smart identity?" he asked. "Was it smart to leave the royal family to go sell jams, jellies, dog biscuits, and wickless candles? Like, you could be royalty right now."
Lauren added to Markle, "You could be British royalty right now. Look at that state dinner they had recently, where President Trump sat next to Catherine and Camila and the king and the whole delegation. You could have been there at that massive, beautiful state dinner at Windsor. Instead, you're hanging out with the Kardashians at a party."