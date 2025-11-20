'Delusional' Meghan Markle Mocked for Having Staff Members Use Her Royal Title to Announce Her Arrival... In a Nearly Empty Room

Royal watchers were stunned by Markle's blatant use of her title, despite having no current connection to the royal family other than her marriage to Harry. She infamously only worked 72 days as a senior member of the family before quitting, 20 months after Markle and the prince married in 2018.

"Imagine being so f------ full of yourself that you have someone else’s staff announce you with a formal title as if you’re making an entrance to some grand event. So gross & nauseating," one person sneered on X.

"The best part of the article is Meghan demanding to be announced by her full title (in the US, no less) when the reporter arrives. So cringe!" a second sighed.

"Meghan clings to the title, like a toddler clinging to a pacifier," a third person snarked.

"Actually, can't wait for her titles to be stripped. The way she abuses that title is just pathetic," a fourth huffed, while a fifth fumed, "She is an American in America, why the hell is she using that title here, ridiculous!"