'Delusional' Meghan Markle Mocked for Having Staff Members Use Her Royal Title to Announce Her Arrival... In a Nearly Empty Room
Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Quitting the royal family more than five years ago has only made Meghan Markle more emboldened about her use of her title, as she has it announced upon entering rooms today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royal, 44, is still into the Duchess of Sussex's styling she was given upon marrying Prince Harry, as it has been revealed she uses it to share her presence, even in empty spaces.
Shocking Title 'Announcement'
In a profile by Harper's Bazaar published on Wednesday, November 19, one anecdote from the reporter glaringly stood out.
"We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," Kaitlyn Greenidge shared about Markle's display of her title.
She went on to describe how the two tried to decide where in the house to have their chat, with Markle gesturing "toward the second floor of the house, which is accessed via a glass elevator in the living room," to show the rarified air the Netflix star moves in.
Earlier in the piece, it was clear how Markle wants others to address her by her royal title, despite quitting the monarchy with Harry in 2020 and moving to California.
While meeting up with a group of 11 and 12-year-old girls from a STEM academy at a museum outing, Greenridge wrote about Markle's entrance: "A golf cart pulls up, the gravel crunching beneath its tires. 'The Duchess of Sussex,' someone in the scrum announces."
'So Cringe!'
Royal watchers were stunned by Markle's blatant use of her title, despite having no current connection to the royal family other than her marriage to Harry. She infamously only worked 72 days as a senior member of the family before quitting, 20 months after Markle and the prince married in 2018.
"Imagine being so f------ full of yourself that you have someone else’s staff announce you with a formal title as if you’re making an entrance to some grand event. So gross & nauseating," one person sneered on X.
"The best part of the article is Meghan demanding to be announced by her full title (in the US, no less) when the reporter arrives. So cringe!" a second sighed.
"Meghan clings to the title, like a toddler clinging to a pacifier," a third person snarked.
"Actually, can't wait for her titles to be stripped. The way she abuses that title is just pathetic," a fourth huffed, while a fifth fumed, "She is an American in America, why the hell is she using that title here, ridiculous!"
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Plots Palace Purge – Future King Ready to 'Wipe Out' Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'To Preserve the Monarchy'
Markle Previously Claimed No 'Attachment' to Royal Title
Others brought up Markle's own claim that titles meant nothing to her during the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl's infamous March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she and Harry viciously bashed the royal family.
The Los Angeles native proudly proclaimed at the time, "All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don't personally have. I've been a waitress, an actress, a princess, and a Duchess. I've always still just been Meghan, right? I've been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom."
It's been widely reported that Harry's brother, Prince William, intends to strip the couple of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles when he ascends to the throne.