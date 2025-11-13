Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan Team Up to Viciously Blast Meghan Markle's 'Cringe' Instagram Videos and Struggling Career — as They Beg the 'Diva Duchess' to 'Go Away'
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Two of Meghan Markle's most prominent critics, Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan, joined forces in a public service announcement pleading with the publicity-hungry ex-royal to "go away" after a series of "cringe" social media videos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 54, made her pleas in a TikTok video while sitting in the makeup chair ahead of taping her SiriusXM show. Morgan's opinions were sprinkled throughout the story, which echoed those of the right-wing firebrand about the fame-seeking former royal, 44.
'Stay Off Camera'
The video was posted on The Megyn Kelly Show's TikTok account on Wednesday, November 12, and captioned, "Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan have a personal message for Meghan Markle after her absurd LA Dodgers reaction video."
Kelly held a cup of coffee as a stylist worked on her hair. She calmly advised Markle, "Go away for a very long time. Ideally, to Canada forever."
"Stay off camera. We don't want to see you," she continued. "We have to fall out of hate with you before you can actually make a comeback in your career. It's going to take several years, maybe five?"
'Stop Being a Disaster Tourist'
Kelly then slammed Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, for trampling through the remains of burned-out homes in Altadena, Calif., in January, when not even the actual Eaton Fire victims were allowed into the area.
The former Fox News personality also referenced the former actress showing up after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre in May 2022 to have her photos taken, placing flowers at a memorial the day after 19 young students and two teachers were brutally killed by a gunman.
"Stop being a disaster tourist. When I say get out of the limelight, that includes showing up at the next shooting, or disaster, or someplace else someone suffered, which you seem to enjoy," Kelly huffed.
She also advised Markle, "Work on your laugh. It needs to actually sound sincere, not like a fake reaction to the LA Dodgers winning the World Series," referring to the "staged" video the California native posted in which a bored Harry looked on as she loudly shrieked about the win.
'Harry, You Should Leave'
Kelly had another piece of advice regarding Markle's marriage to the prince.
"Don't leave Harry. I know you want to, but you're never going to find better than that," the former NBC host shared, seemingly referring to reports that Markle was shopping around rights to a tell-all book she planned to write if the couple divorced.
"Harry, you should leave," Kelly told the Duke of Sussex, who has been attempting to repair his relationship with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, before his brother, Prince William, ascends to the throne and reportedly plans to strip Harry and Markle of their royal titles.
Lastly, the Republican darling addressed the With Love, Meghan star's much-maligned cooking skills.
"Stop pretending to be Martha Stewart. We know you're not. You've been holding the utensils wrong. Your products have been falling apart. You stole Martha's one-pot pasta recipe... I guess that about sums it up," Kelly concluded about her list of gripes about Markle.
'Cringe Videos'
For his part, Morgan, 60, begged, "Can you stop making these cringe videos?" to slam her World Series reaction video with Harry.
The longtime broadcaster called it "one of the worst things I've ever watched" and said Markle sounded like a "deranged hyena" in it.
Fans were divided in the video comments.
One person wrote, "She moved to America for more privacy. Why does she continuously do things to be in the limelight? Her every move is contrived," about Markle. A second cheered to Kelly, "Our sentiments exactly!"
However, others called Kelly a "bully," with a third person writing, "This is a disgraceful waste of your power as media. And frankly sick."