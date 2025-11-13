Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan Team Up to Viciously Blast Meghan Markle's 'Cringe' Instagram Videos and Struggling Career — as They Beg the 'Diva Duchess' to 'Go Away' 

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Kelly and Morgan put out a public service message begging Markle to stop putting out such 'cringe' material and to 'just go away.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Two of Meghan Markle's most prominent critics, Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan, joined forces in a public service announcement pleading with the publicity-hungry ex-royal to "go away" after a series of "cringe" social media videos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly, 54, made her pleas in a TikTok video while sitting in the makeup chair ahead of taping her SiriusXM show. Morgan's opinions were sprinkled throughout the story, which echoed those of the right-wing firebrand about the fame-seeking former royal, 44.

Article continues below advertisement

'Stay Off Camera'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Kelly and Morgan both had harsh words about Markle's much-maligned World Series celebration video.

The video was posted on The Megyn Kelly Show's TikTok account on Wednesday, November 12, and captioned, "Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan have a personal message for Meghan Markle after her absurd LA Dodgers reaction video."

Kelly held a cup of coffee as a stylist worked on her hair. She calmly advised Markle, "Go away for a very long time. Ideally, to Canada forever."

"Stay off camera. We don't want to see you," she continued. "We have to fall out of hate with you before you can actually make a comeback in your career. It's going to take several years, maybe five?"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Stop Being a Disaster Tourist'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle infamously flew to Texas following a horrific school shooting for a photo opportunity.

Kelly then slammed Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, for trampling through the remains of burned-out homes in Altadena, Calif., in January, when not even the actual Eaton Fire victims were allowed into the area.

The former Fox News personality also referenced the former actress showing up after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre in May 2022 to have her photos taken, placing flowers at a memorial the day after 19 young students and two teachers were brutally killed by a gunman.

"Stop being a disaster tourist. When I say get out of the limelight, that includes showing up at the next shooting, or disaster, or someplace else someone suffered, which you seem to enjoy," Kelly huffed.

She also advised Markle, "Work on your laugh. It needs to actually sound sincere, not like a fake reaction to the LA Dodgers winning the World Series," referring to the "staged" video the California native posted in which a bored Harry looked on as she loudly shrieked about the win.

Article continues below advertisement

'Harry, You Should Leave'

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkellyshow/Tiktok

Kelly gave Markle plenty of advice in her brutal critique.

Kelly had another piece of advice regarding Markle's marriage to the prince.

"Don't leave Harry. I know you want to, but you're never going to find better than that," the former NBC host shared, seemingly referring to reports that Markle was shopping around rights to a tell-all book she planned to write if the couple divorced.

"Harry, you should leave," Kelly told the Duke of Sussex, who has been attempting to repair his relationship with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, before his brother, Prince William, ascends to the throne and reportedly plans to strip Harry and Markle of their royal titles.

Lastly, the Republican darling addressed the With Love, Meghan star's much-maligned cooking skills.

"Stop pretending to be Martha Stewart. We know you're not. You've been holding the utensils wrong. Your products have been falling apart. You stole Martha's one-pot pasta recipe... I guess that about sums it up," Kelly concluded about her list of gripes about Markle.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
jeffrey epstein and donald trump

Epstein's Chilling Warning: Sick Pedo Claimed Trump Was 'Evil Beyond Belief' — and Insisted The Don Had 'Early Dementia' Years Before Prez's Health Issues 

Photo of Donald Trump

Sorry, Don! BBC Apologizes to Trump Over Documentary Edit of Capitol Riot Speech — After The Prez Threatened To Sue Network for $1Billion

'Cringe Videos'

Photo of Piers Morgan
Source: @megynkellyshow/Tiktok

Morgan also had harsh words for Markle, whom he's been critical of for years.

For his part, Morgan, 60, begged, "Can you stop making these cringe videos?" to slam her World Series reaction video with Harry.

The longtime broadcaster called it "one of the worst things I've ever watched" and said Markle sounded like a "deranged hyena" in it.

Fans were divided in the video comments.

One person wrote, "She moved to America for more privacy. Why does she continuously do things to be in the limelight? Her every move is contrived," about Markle. A second cheered to Kelly, "Our sentiments exactly!"

However, others called Kelly a "bully," with a third person writing, "This is a disgraceful waste of your power as media. And frankly sick."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.