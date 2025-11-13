Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan Team Up to Viciously Blast Meghan Markle's 'Cringe' Instagram Videos and Struggling Career — as They Beg the 'Diva Duchess' to 'Go Away' 

Kelly then slammed Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, for trampling through the remains of burned-out homes in Altadena, Calif., in January, when not even the actual Eaton Fire victims were allowed into the area.

The former Fox News personality also referenced the former actress showing up after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre in May 2022 to have her photos taken, placing flowers at a memorial the day after 19 young students and two teachers were brutally killed by a gunman.

"Stop being a disaster tourist. When I say get out of the limelight, that includes showing up at the next shooting, or disaster, or someplace else someone suffered, which you seem to enjoy," Kelly huffed.

She also advised Markle, "Work on your laugh. It needs to actually sound sincere, not like a fake reaction to the LA Dodgers winning the World Series," referring to the "staged" video the California native posted in which a bored Harry looked on as she loudly shrieked about the win.