Hilaria Baldwin, 41, Sparks Divorce Rumors by Admitting She's Going to 'Therapy' With Husband Alec, 67, to Solve Issues With Their 26-year Age-gap
Nov. 13 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Hilaria Baldwin has sparked fresh divorce rumors by admitting she and husband Alec are going to therapy together.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple is seeking help to fix issues caused by their 26-year age-gap.
'We Do A Little Therapy'
And the Dancing With The Stars contestant, 41, has also claimed, in a sly dig at her husband, she lost part of her identity after their marriage.
Hilaria said: "I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation.
"There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, he has 26 more years of experience.
"And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy."
The couple met in 2011 at a restaurant in Manhattan and married the following year, later welcoming seven children together — Carmen, 12, Rafael, ten, Leonardo, nine, Romeo, seven, Eduardo, five, María Lucía, four, and Ilaria, three.
Marriage Troubles
Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 30, with his first wife, actress Kim Basinger, 71.
And according to Hilaria, her 67-year-old husband would add to their brood if he could.
She explained: "Can I tell you, he'd have more. I'm the one who's like, no more, thank you very much. He would have more. He's the second oldest of six.
"And he had the very notorious, complicated situation with his previous wife and with Ireland. I think he wanted a chance to do it in a different way and make different choices."
She added that though life in the Baldwin household is often chaotic, it's also full of love: "Ultimately, we always remind ourselves, there's such beauty to it. It was very well thought out."
Alec's Keen To Have More Kids
But, tellingly, Hilaria admitted their relationship is not without conflict.
"Do we have our hard moments? Do we have our normal, marital arguments? One hundred percent," she said.
"But it's the desire to both want to be there and to both want to make it work. When you have that, I think you can go through anything together."
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Alec suspects his wife is using him for fame, after Hilaria ditched her wedding ring on several occasions.
In March, the couple’s feisty side became apparent after they had a red carpet spat which went viral.
And Hilaria’s new book Manual Not Included – released two months later – the yoga teacher touched on a rough time in their relationship when the busy movie star simply couldn't stay away from working, leading to plenty of friction.
The height of Hilaria's anger occurred before and after the birth of her second child, Rafael, in June 2015, as Alec wasn't around much.
According to her memoir, the pair "fought a lot" during that time as the yoga instructor found herself looking after their daughter Carmen and their dogs alone.
"It really pissed me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so. That year was probably the rockiest for us, and not just in terms of juggling a baby and a toddler," she writes.
“I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways. Neither one of us would budge."
"I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk."