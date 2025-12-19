Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Hit New Low' by 'Selling Themselves' for $100,000 to have 'Private Dinner' in their Company
Dec. 19 2025, Updated 9:16 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are charging super-rich donors $100,000 to have a dinner with them, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the unusual move to raise funds for their Archewell charity.
Unusual Move Explained
The couple turned to CharityBuzz, a fundraising platform, to facilitate the dinners.
Their charity has previously replied primarily on contributions from anonymous wealthy benefactors to fund its grant-making activities.
However, the move has raised eyebrows within royal circles, with some commentators querying why any rich benefactor would pay $100,000 to be in their company.
Royal correspondent Rupert Bell said: "It's an unseemly amount of money to probably be told a bunch of word salad if they're giving a speech.
"But if that's what they're getting away with, fair play. But it does seem a ridiculous amount of money to hear two people whose PR in recent weeks and months has been pretty shocking."
'I Hope She's Not Doing The Catering'
Critics also laid into the couple for their latest money-making venture on social media.
One wrote on X: "I'd rather watch paint dry," while another joked: "I hope she's not doing the catering as well," in a nod to Meghan's baking on her Netflix lifestyle series.
A third commented: "They'd have to pay me that much to attend," while a fourth chimed in: "Might as well sell their souls at this point."
Access to Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, doesn't seem to have been promoted on the official website, suggesting it may have been offered discreetly to "high rollers" who've previously paid substantial sums for celebrity meetings.
Reason Behind Charity Rebrand
A spokesperson for Archewell, their charitable foundation, confirmed: "We have partnered with numerous fundraising partners over the years and CharityBuzz has been one of them."
The Sussexes dinner plans come as the couple announced Archewell Foundation is being renamed Archewell Philanthropies — five years after being founded.
Announcing the name change, a spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: "This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good."
Reacting to the news, Mayah Riaz, PR to the stars, said: "From a branding perspective, this is a smart and I'd say quite deliberate evolution rather than a reinvention.
"Moving from 'Foundation' to 'Philanthropies' signals scale, maturity and longevity. In branding terms, it's a way of future proofing the name as their work expands beyond individual projects."
She added: "I also think there is a reputational message here. 'Philanthropies' feels more global, more institutional and less personal.
"That can be helpful for Harry and Meghan at this stage, as it shifts the focus away from them as personalities and more towards impact, outcomes and credibility.
"It positions Archewell as something that could stand on its own, even without their names being front and centre."