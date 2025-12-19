Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Hit New Low' by 'Selling Themselves' for $100,000 to have 'Private Dinner' in their Company

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the unusual move to raise funds for their Archewell charity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are charging super-rich donors $100,000 to have a dinner with them, according to new claims.

The Sussexes are reportedly confident people will pay the huge amount to share their company.

The couple turned to CharityBuzz, a fundraising platform, to facilitate the dinners.

Their charity has previously replied primarily on contributions from anonymous wealthy benefactors to fund its grant-making activities.

However, the move has raised eyebrows within royal circles, with some commentators querying why any rich benefactor would pay $100,000 to be in their company.

Royal correspondent Rupert Bell said: "It's an unseemly amount of money to probably be told a bunch of word salad if they're giving a speech.

"But if that's what they're getting away with, fair play. But it does seem a ridiculous amount of money to hear two people whose PR in recent weeks and months has been pretty shocking."