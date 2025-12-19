Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Pressures Cousin Eugenie to Flee London for California After Her Dad Andrew's Royal Titles Were Stripped Over His Humiliating Epstein Connection

Prince Harry pressures Eugenie to flee London as Andrew's Epstein scandal drives her toward California.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been pressuring Eugenie to flee London as Andrew's Epstein scandal drives her toward California.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Team Sussex hopes to expand their American footprint, insiders said – by luring Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband to California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With her parents' downfall, 35-year-old Eugenie has been leaning on royal rebel Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for support, sources said, and they're ready to welcome her with open arms.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Pressure Sparks Exit Plans

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to relocate to California.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to relocate to California.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "Eugenie is feeling very vulnerable. She by no means wants to turn her back on London or the royal family, but she also feels like she ought to start preparing.

"Harry and Meghan have both said they could absolutely make a place for her in California, either with Harry and his Invictus Games or with Markle and her brand. Plus, it's very uncomfortable for Eugenie in London at the moment when everything with Andrew is so front of mind for nearly everyone."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, King Charles yanked the titles of Eugenie's father, the former Prince Andrew, and ordered him and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of the 30-room mansion they've shared rent-free for years.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, 39, share two young sons – August, 4, and Ernest, 2 – and split their time between London and Portugal for Brooksbank's job.

Despite the distance, she's remained close to Harry, insiders said.

Article continues below advertisement

Protective Harry Plots California Move

Article continues below advertisement
Eugenie 'is leaning on Harry for support after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson lost their titles and home.'
Source: MEGA

Eugenie 'is leaning on Harry for support after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson lost their titles and home.'

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "Harry has always had a soft spot for Eugenie. She's like a little sister to him and he's very protective.

"He's determined to make sure she comes through this crisis without too many scars. Selfishly, he'd love her to relocate. He'd be thrilled to have his kids grow up with family members around.

"But at this stage, Harry and Meghan are working on getting Eugenie and Jack over for a visit. Once they're face-to-face, he's going to launch into a hard sell for them to make the move permanently.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Tom Cruise, 63, is ready to seek a new wife as Ana de Armas, 37, dumps him, and friends scramble to help quickly.

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Tom Cruise, 63, Begs Friends to Find Him a New Wife — After Ana de Armas, 37, Kicked Him to the Curb

Chris Martin has told Gwyneth Paltrow to stop controlling his love life as her behavior creeps out his new girlfriends.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin Demands Ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow Stop 'Controlling His Love Life' — Because She 'Creeps Out' His New Girlfriends!

Article continues below advertisement
Sources warned a move by Eugenie to the US could inflame tensions with Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Sources warned a move by Eugenie to the US could inflame tensions with Prince William.

"If they do, it will go down like a lead balloon with Harry's brother, William. He'll no doubt see it as Eugenie and Jack siding with Harry.

"That's not Harry's motivation. He genuinely wants them in his world. But, of course, it will be satisfying if he can get a 'win' over his brother."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.