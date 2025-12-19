EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Pressures Cousin Eugenie to Flee London for California After Her Dad Andrew's Royal Titles Were Stripped Over His Humiliating Epstein Connection
Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Team Sussex hopes to expand their American footprint, insiders said – by luring Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband to California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With her parents' downfall, 35-year-old Eugenie has been leaning on royal rebel Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for support, sources said, and they're ready to welcome her with open arms.
Royal Pressure Sparks Exit Plans
An insider said: "Eugenie is feeling very vulnerable. She by no means wants to turn her back on London or the royal family, but she also feels like she ought to start preparing.
"Harry and Meghan have both said they could absolutely make a place for her in California, either with Harry and his Invictus Games or with Markle and her brand. Plus, it's very uncomfortable for Eugenie in London at the moment when everything with Andrew is so front of mind for nearly everyone."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, King Charles yanked the titles of Eugenie's father, the former Prince Andrew, and ordered him and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of the 30-room mansion they've shared rent-free for years.
Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, 39, share two young sons – August, 4, and Ernest, 2 – and split their time between London and Portugal for Brooksbank's job.
Despite the distance, she's remained close to Harry, insiders said.
Protective Harry Plots California Move
The source added: "Harry has always had a soft spot for Eugenie. She's like a little sister to him and he's very protective.
"He's determined to make sure she comes through this crisis without too many scars. Selfishly, he'd love her to relocate. He'd be thrilled to have his kids grow up with family members around.
"But at this stage, Harry and Meghan are working on getting Eugenie and Jack over for a visit. Once they're face-to-face, he's going to launch into a hard sell for them to make the move permanently.
"If they do, it will go down like a lead balloon with Harry's brother, William. He'll no doubt see it as Eugenie and Jack siding with Harry.
"That's not Harry's motivation. He genuinely wants them in his world. But, of course, it will be satisfying if he can get a 'win' over his brother."