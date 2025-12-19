EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Pressures Cousin Eugenie to Flee London for California After Her Dad Andrew's Royal Titles Were Stripped Over His Humiliating Epstein Connection

An insider said: "Eugenie is feeling very vulnerable. She by no means wants to turn her back on London or the royal family, but she also feels like she ought to start preparing.

"Harry and Meghan have both said they could absolutely make a place for her in California, either with Harry and his Invictus Games or with Markle and her brand. Plus, it's very uncomfortable for Eugenie in London at the moment when everything with Andrew is so front of mind for nearly everyone."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, King Charles yanked the titles of Eugenie's father, the former Prince Andrew, and ordered him and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to move out of the 30-room mansion they've shared rent-free for years.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, 39, share two young sons – August, 4, and Ernest, 2 – and split their time between London and Portugal for Brooksbank's job.

Despite the distance, she's remained close to Harry, insiders said.