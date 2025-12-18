Your tip
Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Plans Revealed — And They Have NOTHING To Do With Her Estranged Dad

Split Photo of Prince Harry, Meghand and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas plans have been revealed and they do not include her estranged father, Thomas.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to spend a quiet Christmas in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – in a "deliberate exclusion" of Meghan's ailing estranged father Thomas Markle from their festivities.

Sources close to the couple tell RadarOnline.com the decision is a continuation of their long-standing boundary around the Duchess' family estrangement and reflects the careful way they are managing their holiday season.

Focus on New Traditions in Montecito

Split Photo of Meghand and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: NETFLIX;MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned a quiet Christmas at their Montecito home.

The couple, who have spent a whirlwind year attending Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Canada and filming Meghan's Netflix specials, has opted for a more intimate holiday at their California home.

But they will be joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, 69.

A source said: "For Harry and Meghan, Christmas is about creating happiness and family memories for their children. They have no intention of revisiting past conflicts or involving those who have brought pain. The priority is making it memorable for Archie and Lilibet."

The source added Markle's estrangement from her father will remain firmly in place over Christmas.

"Meghan has set clear boundaries – her father and other estranged family members will not be included," they said.

Her and Harry's low-key celebration contrasts with the couple's plans for New Year's, where they intend to travel abroad with friends, according to sources.

But for Christmas, they are said to be prioritizing home, tradition and privacy.

Keeping the Windsor Spirit Alive

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources said Meghan deliberately excluded her estranged father from Christmas plans.

Harry has previously written in his memoir Spare about his first Christmas in Montecito with Markle and Archie.

He said: "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy. It was Christmas Eve.

We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

Markle has also spoken in interviews about her love of the holiday season.

She said in 2024: "At first, I think as a mom with children you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet. But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."

Festive Details from the Netflix Special

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

The couple will have a low-key Christmas after a busy year of travel and filming.

Her new holiday special for Netflix, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, showcased her hands-on approach to Christmas, from cooking to crafting personalized crackers.

Speaking to her guest, restaurateur Will Guidara, about the crackers, she said: "Living in the U.K., it's such a big part of the Christmas holidays… typically people cross arms and do it, and they all pull at the same time."

Meghan has also explained her personal touches for her children over the holidays.

She said: "Lili really likes to be a grown-up lady at the moment."

She made Archie's cracker to include a toy burger, adding: "Now I'm onto Archie's (cracker) – I'm doing burgers, and he loves the color red."

Hand-Crafted Memories for the Children

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Insiders said the Sussexes prioritized privacy, tradition and togetherness.

Meghan also constructed homemade advent calendars, to which she included chocolates and handwritten notes, for the 24 days leading up to Christmas Day.

One note read: "I love you because you are so kind," while another said: "I love you because you're so brave."

A family insider said: "The holidays are about togetherness and making lasting memories, and Harry and Meghan are entirely focused on ensuring their children have that experience this year."

