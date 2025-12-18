EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Plans Revealed — And They Have NOTHING To Do With Her Estranged Dad

Sources close to the couple tell RadarOnline.com the decision is a continuation of their long-standing boundary around the Duchess' family estrangement and reflects the careful way they are managing their holiday season.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to spend a quiet Christmas in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – in a "deliberate exclusion" of Meghan's ailing estranged father Thomas Markle from their festivities.

The couple, who have spent a whirlwind year attending Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Canada and filming Meghan's Netflix specials, has opted for a more intimate holiday at their California home.

But they will be joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, 69.

A source said: "For Harry and Meghan, Christmas is about creating happiness and family memories for their children. They have no intention of revisiting past conflicts or involving those who have brought pain. The priority is making it memorable for Archie and Lilibet."

The source added Markle's estrangement from her father will remain firmly in place over Christmas.

"Meghan has set clear boundaries – her father and other estranged family members will not be included," they said.

Her and Harry's low-key celebration contrasts with the couple's plans for New Year's, where they intend to travel abroad with friends, according to sources.

But for Christmas, they are said to be prioritizing home, tradition and privacy.