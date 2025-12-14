EXCLUSIVE: The Christmas Admission That Shows Meghan Markle is 'Secretly Regretting Giving Up Royal Role'

It also includes a brief but telling moment in which she reflects on the Christmas crackers she encountered during the two years she spent at Sandringham as a working royal alongside her husband Prince Harry.

It is that admission – light as it is – which has triggered talk among palace watchers that Meghan may miss some elements of the life she left behind.

In the episode, Markle introduces restaurateur Will Guidara to the tradition of making personalized crackers.

When he asks about their significance, she replies: "Living in the U.K., it's a big part of the culture for sure. Typically, people cross their arms and do it. So they sit around the table and they all pull at the same time.

"The way that I started to know them was, they'd always have some sort of fortune cookie-size joke or riddle. And something sweet."

That affectionate reflection has been seized on by observers who say it betrays more nostalgia and fondness towards her time with the royals than Markle has shown in years.

One source said: "It may have seemed subtle, but it has landed with quite a thud because Meghan rarely talks about royal traditions warmly.

"For her to reminisce like that suggests there are things she genuinely misses."