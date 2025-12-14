EXCLUSIVE: The Christmas Admission That Shows Meghan Markle is 'Secretly Regretting Giving Up Royal Role'
Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle has prompted fresh speculation about lingering regret over her royal exit after making a warm, unexpectedly nostalgic remark about her past Christmas celebrations in the U.K. during her new Netflix holiday special.
The Duchess of Sussex's festive show follows Markle, 44, as she hosts celebrity guests for crafts and cooking projects designed to recreate her favorite seasonal rituals.
Nostalgia for UK Traditions
It also includes a brief but telling moment in which she reflects on the Christmas crackers she encountered during the two years she spent at Sandringham as a working royal alongside her husband Prince Harry.
It is that admission – light as it is – which has triggered talk among palace watchers that Meghan may miss some elements of the life she left behind.
In the episode, Markle introduces restaurateur Will Guidara to the tradition of making personalized crackers.
When he asks about their significance, she replies: "Living in the U.K., it's a big part of the culture for sure. Typically, people cross their arms and do it. So they sit around the table and they all pull at the same time.
"The way that I started to know them was, they'd always have some sort of fortune cookie-size joke or riddle. And something sweet."
That affectionate reflection has been seized on by observers who say it betrays more nostalgia and fondness towards her time with the royals than Markle has shown in years.
One source said: "It may have seemed subtle, but it has landed with quite a thud because Meghan rarely talks about royal traditions warmly.
"For her to reminisce like that suggests there are things she genuinely misses."
A Sign of Unresolved Feeling
Another insider added: "There's a sense she might be quietly rethinking how much she gave up. You can hear it in moments like this. No grand message, just a hint she remembers parts of that world fondly."
Those close to the royal household say the remark has also reignited long-running discussions about whether Harry and Markle felt rushed into their 2020 dramatic departure, infamously known as 'Megxit'.
A palace source said: "It's just striking to hear her speak with softness about anything connected to Sandringham. For some, it's a sign of unresolved feeling.
"Maybe the fact her brand and Netflix special are getting slammed at every turn – and her failure to reinvent herself in California as some sort of A-list celebrity – has a lot to do with looking back on her time with the royals as a bed of roses."
Harry's Supportive Cameo
Harry makes a cameo in his wife's festive special – the longest he has appeared in any of Markle's Netflix projects – joining her in the kitchen as she prepares a Christmas Eve salad created with Tom, a judge on Top Chef.
He explains it includes beetroot, black olives and fennel, ingredients he despises but Markle loves.
After trying his wife's super-hot gumbo, he says: "It is delicious, I'm not so sure it's as good as your mom's, but it's certainly close."
Markle replies: "What!" before adding "my mom will love you for that. What a good thing to say about your mother-in-law."
Sources said Harry's cheerful appearance shows he's committed to supporting Markle's post-royal career, even if critics branded it cringe-worthy.
One said: "Harry showing up like that demonstrates his full support for Meghan and pride in everything she's achieving. It's classic them – warm, playful, and a little unpredictable."
Reflecting on a Different Life
But they also noted that his presence served to amplify the nostalgia in Markle's royal recollection.
They added: "Her comments about the Christmas crackers were full of genuine fondness, not sarcasm.
"For many viewers, it suggests a woman who is reflecting on what her life might have been like."