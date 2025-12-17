EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Massively Public 'Final Straw' Christmas Royal Family Snub Exposed

Royal sources told Scobie and Durand the portraits were chosen to represent the direct line of succession, but Harry and Markle are said to have interpreted the omission as a sign they had been sidelined by the institution.

A palace source familiar with the event claimed: "The Queen was following tradition and emphasizing the line of succession. She had no intention of excluding anyone, but Harry and Meghan interpreted it differently. That Christmas became a defining moment in how they viewed their role within the family."

Another insider noted: "Harry and Meghan had been feeling increasingly sidelined within the Firm at the time. But the missing photograph made their long-standing frustrations painfully obvious."

During that festive period, the Sussexes also missed the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and were absent from the traditional gathering at Sandringham, which is attended by immediate and extended family members.