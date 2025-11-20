EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Plots Palace Purge – Future King Ready to 'Wipe Out' Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'To Preserve the Monarchy'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Prince William didn't wait for the death of dad King Charles to reveal that "change" will be on his "agenda" when he ascends to the throne – and insiders predict the ruthless heir's royal flush will exile his enemies and banish embarrassing family members, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Prince of Wales, 43, made his candid confession during a discussion with Eugene Levy in Windsor, England, for the Canadian actor's Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler.
In the interview, the future monarch said it's "safe to say" that he'll do things differently than his predecessors, adding that he doesn't "fear" change and that he believes the undisclosed alterations are things that he thinks "need to happen."
William's Chopping Block
Now, sources revealed William's pronouncement has sparked speculation about which of his relatives could be on the chopping block.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, 76-year-old Charles is battling an undisclosed form of cancer that is said to be incurable, and those close to him fear the disease may cut short his reign, which began in September 2022 with death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Harry, William's brother, recently shared a 55-minute private tea with their father during a visit to the U.K. from his home in California, which some say is evidence that the sentimental king may be willing to welcome his second-born back into the royal fold to represent the crown.
William Has Zero Tolerance For Harry And Meghan
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the redheaded renegade, 41, and his Suits star wife, Meghan Markle, 44, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals.
But since settling in Montecito, California, where they're raising kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given several interviews bashing the royal family.
And insiders say the Sussexes may have sunk their own ship with their loose lips.
Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich noted: "King Charles might try to let Harry and Meghan do more, but I can tell you Prince William has no tolerance for that. He does not trust his brother. He basically does not want to address it. He doesn't want to have anything else to do with him."
Fergie And Andrew's Shame
Fordwich expects ex-Prince Andrew – whose damningly supportive email to Epstein was recently released – and Sarah Ferguson, who once called the financier a "supreme friend," will be "out of sight" completely once William wears the crown.
The expert explained: "William is laser-focused on the endurance of the monarchy. He has been hurt more greatly than his father by many of the actions his uncle and Prince Harry have taken. And he is more concerned and sees them as a liability more than his father ever did. So, I think they are going to have a tougher time when he does become king."
In late October, King Charles went ahead and stripped Andrew of his royal titles due to his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
Ferguson's rep has claimed her gushing remarks in a 2011 email to Epstein after she'd publicly vowed to cut ties with the monstrous moneyman were intended to dissuade him from following through on his threat to ruin the York family.
Meanwhile, Andrew has denied the claims of Epstein's late alleged sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accused the duke of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – but he gave her an estimated $16 million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.
William Protecting The Monarchy
Fordwich believes Queen Camilla, the king's wife and former mistress, can maintain an "amicable" relationship with her oldest stepson if she remains devoted to her charity work and does not overstep her bounds.
A courtier said: "People expect William to be iron-fisted in his mission to protect the monarchy – and preserve it for his 12-year-old son and heir, Prince George."