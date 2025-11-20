Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Plots Palace Purge – Future King Ready to 'Wipe Out' Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'To Preserve the Monarchy'

Prince William plans a palace purge to 'wipe out' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to preserve the monarchy.
Source: MEGA

Prince William plans a palace purge to 'wipe out' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to preserve the monarchy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William didn't wait for the death of dad King Charles to reveal that "change" will be on his "agenda" when he ascends to the throne – and insiders predict the ruthless heir's royal flush will exile his enemies and banish embarrassing family members, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Prince of Wales, 43, made his candid confession during a discussion with Eugene Levy in Windsor, England, for the Canadian actor's Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler.

In the interview, the future monarch said it's "safe to say" that he'll do things differently than his predecessors, adding that he doesn't "fear" change and that he believes the undisclosed alterations are things that he thinks "need to happen."

Article continues below advertisement

William's Chopping Block

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Prince William's vow for royal 'change' sparked speculation about potential family shake-ups.
Source: MEGA

Prince William's vow for royal 'change' sparked speculation about potential family shake-ups.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, sources revealed William's pronouncement has sparked speculation about which of his relatives could be on the chopping block.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, 76-year-old Charles is battling an undisclosed form of cancer that is said to be incurable, and those close to him fear the disease may cut short his reign, which began in September 2022 with death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry, William's brother, recently shared a 55-minute private tea with their father during a visit to the U.K. from his home in California, which some say is evidence that the sentimental king may be willing to welcome his second-born back into the royal fold to represent the crown.

Article continues below advertisement

William Has Zero Tolerance For Harry And Meghan

Article continues below advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood ventures and royal criticism strained family ties.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood ventures and royal criticism strained family ties.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the redheaded renegade, 41, and his Suits star wife, Meghan Markle, 44, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals.

But since settling in Montecito, California, where they're raising kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given several interviews bashing the royal family.

And insiders say the Sussexes may have sunk their own ship with their loose lips.

Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich noted: "King Charles might try to let Harry and Meghan do more, but I can tell you Prince William has no tolerance for that. He does not trust his brother. He basically does not want to address it. He doesn't want to have anything else to do with him."

Article continues below advertisement

Fergie And Andrew's Shame

Article continues below advertisement
Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich said Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson risk losing royal favor.
Source: MEGA

King Charles went ahead and stripped Andrew of his royal titles due to his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Fordwich expects ex-Prince Andrew – whose damningly supportive email to Epstein was recently released – and Sarah Ferguson, who once called the financier a "supreme friend," will be "out of sight" completely once William wears the crown.

The expert explained: "William is laser-focused on the endurance of the monarchy. He has been hurt more greatly than his father by many of the actions his uncle and Prince Harry have taken. And he is more concerned and sees them as a liability more than his father ever did. So, I think they are going to have a tougher time when he does become king."

In late October, King Charles went ahead and stripped Andrew of his royal titles due to his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement
Prince Andrew's past Jeffrey Epstein connection continues to shadow his reputation despite legal denials.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's past Jeffrey Epstein connection continues to shadow his reputation despite legal denials.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson's rep has claimed her gushing remarks in a 2011 email to Epstein after she'd publicly vowed to cut ties with the monstrous moneyman were intended to dissuade him from following through on his threat to ruin the York family.

Meanwhile, Andrew has denied the claims of Epstein's late alleged sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accused the duke of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – but he gave her an estimated $16 million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Keira Knightley & Joe Wilkinson

EXCLUSIVE: Married Mom Keira Knightley Struggled to Shoot 'Disgusting' Kiss With Dirty-Talking Bearded Comic to Rake in Huge Paycheck for Christmas Ad

Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — King Charles and Donald Trump's 'Dirty Double Deal' Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

William Protecting The Monarchy

Article continues below advertisement
Queen Camilla's careful diplomacy may help maintain harmony with future monarch Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla's careful diplomacy may help maintain harmony with future monarch Prince William.

Fordwich believes Queen Camilla, the king's wife and former mistress, can maintain an "amicable" relationship with her oldest stepson if she remains devoted to her charity work and does not overstep her bounds.

A courtier said: "People expect William to be iron-fisted in his mission to protect the monarchy – and preserve it for his 12-year-old son and heir, Prince George."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.