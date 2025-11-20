EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Plots Palace Purge – Future King Ready to 'Wipe Out' Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'To Preserve the Monarchy'

Prince William didn't wait for the death of dad King Charles to reveal that "change" will be on his "agenda" when he ascends to the throne – and insiders predict the ruthless heir's royal flush will exile his enemies and banish embarrassing family members, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Prince of Wales, 43, made his candid confession during a discussion with Eugene Levy in Windsor, England, for the Canadian actor's Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler.

In the interview, the future monarch said it's "safe to say" that he'll do things differently than his predecessors, adding that he doesn't "fear" change and that he believes the undisclosed alterations are things that he thinks "need to happen."