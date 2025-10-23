EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pinning Hopes of Hollywood Breakthrough on One Huge A-List Actor

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her husband, 41, were recently photographed alongside the Yellowstone star, 70, at his One805 Live charity gala in Santa Barbara – their first major appearance on the Los Angeles social circuit in months.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are banking on a friendship with Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner to help rescue their faltering reputation in Tinseltown after being snubbed by former celebrity allies and sidelined by Netflix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Sussexes smiled beside Costner during their first major Hollywood outing in months.

A source close to the couple said: "Harry and Meghan are well aware their standing in Hollywood has slipped, and they're eager to rebuild it. They see Kevin as someone with real clout – a figure people listen to. This friendship feels like a second chance to get back into the right circles and repair their image."

Insiders say the Sussexes now see Costner as a potential "game changer" who could help them rebuild credibility and open doors to Hollywood's inner circle after a bruising period of professional setbacks and social rejection.

The Sussexes aimed to revive their Hollywood ties after being snubbed by Oprah and Ellen.

"After being quietly frozen out by figures like Oprah and Ellen , they view Kevin as their bridge back into serious Hollywood circles."

Another insider said: "Kevin's been incredibly kind and welcoming. He's reintroduced them to people who had distanced themselves, and Meghan especially feels they've finally met someone who sees past the gossip.

The Sussexes' relationship with Costner dates back to 2023, when they attended his annual charity polo event for the first time. Their connection has deepened since then, with Costner reportedly extending invitations to private gatherings and offering advice on navigating the business side of Hollywood.

One source said: "Kevin has a real affection for both Princess Diana's sons. With Harry, there's almost a protective, fatherly instinct – he respects what Harry's endured and relates to him on a deeper level. That connection has created genuine trust between them."

According to insiders, Costner – who famously befriended Princess Diana and once discussed a Bodyguard sequel with her before her death – has shown a particular fondness for Harry.

Meanwhile, the Duchess' Netflix series With Love, Meghan failed to break into the platform's top ten last month, prompting executives to push for more star power in future projects.

The couple's recent struggles have been well documented. Their $100million deal with Netflix has been reduced to a performance-based agreement, while Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has failed to gain significant traction.

Those close to the couple say Harry and Markle hope the friendship could lead to creative collaborations or introductions to producers in Costner's orbit.

A friend of the pair said: "They know Hollywood runs on connections, and Kevin's been guiding them through that world. He's helping them navigate the politics of the industry, and Meghan sees it as a real second chance to prove they belong."

Costner's reappearance in their lives also comes at a time when both Sussexes are struggling to find stable footing in Montecito's social hierarchy.

A friend said: "People in Montecito still talk about them constantly, but Kevin's the sort of figure who can shift that narrative. He's respected locally and internationally, and if he's seen standing by them, others will take note."

The source added: "For Harry, this goes deeper than career moves. Kevin's bond with his mother gives their friendship a sense of familiarity and warmth.

"They can talk about Diana in a way that feels authentic, and Meghan understands how much that means to him. If it also helps their standing in Hollywood, all the better."