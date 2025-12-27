Your tip
Sussex Shake-Up Continues as Meghan and Harry's Top Communications Boss Steps Down Amid Ongoing Staff Turnover

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meredith Maines has stepped down as chief communications officer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Meredith Maines, the chief publicist for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is stepping down from her role after one year, marking the latest change in the couple’s communications team.

RadarOnline.com can report that Maines will no longer work for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her position as chief communications officer, a role she began in January.

Maines worked alongside U.S.-based public relations firm Method Communications, which has also concluded its work with the couple after just seven months.

Meredith Maines

meghan markle prince harry top communications boss steps down
Source: MEGA

"After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026," Maines said in a statement. "I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good work they are doing in the world."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the departure, saying, "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."

A source familiar with the situation praised Maines' work, telling outlets that Maines is "best in class".

"Anyone who has worked with Meredith knows she's best in class — she's no nonsense, highly strategic and has done it all. They've accomplished a ton over the past year and it's time for what's next," the source said.

PR Revolving Door

meghan markle prince harry top communications boss steps down
Source: MEGA

In May, Forbes reported that Harry and Meghan added Method Communications to their communications operation as they continued to grow their business ventures and philanthropic initiatives through Archewell Foundation.

At the time, a spokesperson told Forbes, "Chief Communications Officer Meredith Maines has retained the global firm Method Communications to bolster her team overseeing the growing business portfolio and philanthropic efforts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Maines' departure is believed to mark the 11th publicist to part ways with the couple in the five years since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Yet Another Departure

meghan markle prince harry top communications boss steps down
Source: MEGA

The news follows another recent staff change. Emily Robinson, the Sussexes' director of communications, left her role in October after only a few months.

A spokesperson previously said, "Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company. She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."

The couple has faced past scrutiny over staff turnover, including allegations that Meghan was difficult to work for. However, several former and current staff members have disputed those claims.

In September 2024, former head of content Ben Browning described his experience working with the Sussexes as positive, stating, "We all continue to be friends. The narratives we've seen suggesting the contrary are untrue."

