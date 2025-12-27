Sussex Shake-Up Continues as Meghan and Harry's Top Communications Boss Steps Down Amid Ongoing Staff Turnover

"After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026," Maines said in a statement. "I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good work they are doing in the world."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the departure, saying, "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."

A source familiar with the situation praised Maines' work, telling outlets that Maines is "best in class".

"Anyone who has worked with Meredith knows she's best in class — she's no nonsense, highly strategic and has done it all. They've accomplished a ton over the past year and it's time for what's next," the source said.