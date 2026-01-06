EXCLUSIVE: Watch Rob Reiner's Most Heart-Wrenching 'Family Home Movie' — Featuring His Famous Father Carl Tucking Directing Icon Into Bed and Telling Him 'So Long'

Tragic Rob Reiner is at the center of a resurfaced "home movie" viewers are calling heartbreaking – a tender exchange with his father, Carl Reiner, that has taken on new meaning as it circulates widely online. RadarOnline.com can reveal the video, recorded three days before Carl died in 2020 at age 98, which shows the legendary comedian and filmmaker gently directing his son into bed in a reenactment inspired by The Princess Bride, the iconic 1987 film Rob directed.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's Viral Video

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner appeared in a resurfaced home video with his now late father.

Their intimate clip has re-emerged amid renewed attention on the Reiner family legacy, drawing an emotional response from fans who describe it as a devastating and beautiful farewell between a father and son. Rob and Carl, who shared decades of personal and professional closeness, had spoken publicly about their bond and mutual admiration. In a joint interview in 2019 with broadcaster Dan Rather, the pair reflected on their creative relationship. Asked about his son's work, Carl said: "Well, what I think about him is – and you'll say that's because you're his father – but he's made some of my favorite movies. Whoever made them, they'd still be my favorite movies." Rob responded with self-deprecation when Carl pressed him on his output, saying: "20!" before Carl joked: "And there's only one dud." Rob replied: "There's more than one dud in there."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @films_hidden_gems/INSTAGRAM The video recreated a scene inspired by 'The Princess Bride.'

Article continues below advertisement

A Father's Farewell

Source: MEGA The pair exchanged banter that reflected decades of closeness.

Carl went on to praise his son's movies, including The American President, When Harry Met Sally, and The Princess Bride, with Rob adding Stand by Me. The exchange underscored a rhythm of banter between the pair honed over a lifetime, not just as father and son but as artists who deeply respected each other's work. They showed their bond by humorously recreating the closing scene of Rob's Princess Bride flick. In the video that is now going viral, fans see Carl shut the book The Princess Bride closed as he says the line: "Now I think you are to go to sleep." The camera then pans over to Rob, who was in his seventies at the time, tucked away in a small child's bed. Carl, before putting on a fedora, says: "Okay, okay, alright. So long." Rob calls out, "Grandpa? Can you come over tomorrow and read it again?" Carl half-smiles and nods, giving a slight salute, and delivering a well-known line from the film, "As you wish."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Princess Bride' Tribute Revealed

Source: MEGA Fans described the viral clip as a heartbreaking farewell.

The Princess Bride was adapted from William Goldman's novel about a father sharing a beloved story with his child. A Hollywood source said about the moment: "Rob Reiner was drawn to The Princess Bride because it was a story rooted in the experience of a parent passing down something deeply loved to a child, mirroring the way the book had been handed to him by his own father, Carl Reiner." That simple gesture of affection eventually transformed into a moment where a grandfather reads to his grandchild on screen. In a poignant closing of the circle, only days before Carl died in 2020, father and son recreated the film's final scene, ending with that unforgettable 'As you wish' line. Shared publicly as a tribute to Carl at the time, the video now lands as an unexpectedly moving and heartbreaking farewell to Rob as well."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Nick Reiner Murder Update

Source: MEGA The video resurfaced amid renewed focus on the Reiner family tragedy.