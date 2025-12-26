EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump 'Wants Out of There' — Marriage Woes to The Don Exposed as Body Language Expert Reveals What’s Really Going On at Christmas Celebrations

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to Radar to discuss the interaction between the pair, mentioning she noticed that Melania's legs were "crossed away" from Donald.

"We will cross our legs and point our feet at people that we are paying attention to or places we want to go," Brown explained. "It's likely she wants to leave."

Brown also commented on Melania's "back" being "turned towards him," which meant that, to see Trump, she had to turn her head over her shoulder.

"His tone acts surprised that she's looking so good," Brown continued, turning her attention to the Prez's compliments of the first lady. "She's barely receiving any of it, responding with a flat, 'yeah,' quick smile.

"Shaking her head... that's a bit of disbelief he's bringing this up, and cutting him off by changing the subject. I'm thinking she wants outta there because she's talking about the last call."