Melania Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump 'Wants Out of There' — Marriage Woes to The Don Exposed as Body Language Expert Reveals What’s Really Going On at Christmas Celebrations

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Melania 'the greatest first lady,' during an awkward interaction.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Melania Trump wants "out," according to a body language expert, after a clip of the first lady making Christmas phone calls to kids alongside her husband, Donald Trump, surfaced, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The ongoing tradition features the president and first lady fielding phone calls from children on Christmas Eve and conversing with them about Santa.

Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump called Melania 'elegant' in a video clip.

While sitting next to each other, albeit separated by a Christmas tree, Trump asked Melania how she was doing. When she replied, she was "waiting for a phone call," the president proceeded to call her the "greatest first lady," which she giggled at.

Trump then said, "People love our first lady, right, honey?" to which she answered, "Yep."

While the former reality star continued praising her, going as far as to call her elegant, Melania stayed focused on the task, asking if anyone else was calling.

A Body Language Expert Addresses Melania and Donald Trump's Interaction

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A body language expert noted Melania Trump was 'barely receiving' any of the praise Donald was throwing her way.

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to Radar to discuss the interaction between the pair, mentioning she noticed that Melania's legs were "crossed away" from Donald.

"We will cross our legs and point our feet at people that we are paying attention to or places we want to go," Brown explained. "It's likely she wants to leave."

Brown also commented on Melania's "back" being "turned towards him," which meant that, to see Trump, she had to turn her head over her shoulder.

"His tone acts surprised that she's looking so good," Brown continued, turning her attention to the Prez's compliments of the first lady. "She's barely receiving any of it, responding with a flat, 'yeah,' quick smile.

"Shaking her head... that's a bit of disbelief he's bringing this up, and cutting him off by changing the subject. I'm thinking she wants outta there because she's talking about the last call."

Melania and Donald Trump to Live Separately After the White House

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

'Melania can't live under the same roof with Donald,' a source alleged.

Meanwhile, the couple is living "completely separate lives," according to Rob Shuter's Substack, as Trump and Melania will only continue to go in different directions once they leave the White House.

"Melania simply cannot live under the same roof with Donald," a source explained. "They’ve been operating this way for years, separate bedrooms, separate schedules, separate worlds."

When Trump heads back to Florida after his second term, the insider insisted Melania's made it "crystal clear" she will be reestablishing her life in New York.

"She wants her own space and her own life – period," they added.

Melania and Donald's Trump 'Transactional' Marriage

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

An insider insisted Melania Trump 'checked out a long time ago' from her emotional relationship with Donald.

As far as any affection goes, a source noted Melania "avoids all forms of PDA."

"Hand-holding, hugs – she shuts it down every time. This didn’t start yesterday. It’s been years," they said.

One insider went so far as to insist their marriage is "transactional."

"Melania has her life, Donald has his. They show up together when required, but emotionally? She checked out a long time ago," they concluded.

