'Creepy' Donald Trump Slammed for Making 'Inappropriate' Remarks About an 8-Year-Old Girl's Appearance During Holiday Phone Calls — as Epstein Drama Rages On

Users took to the social media platform X to slam Trump's remarks, especially given the recent developments around Epstein, the pedophile whose files were due to be completely released by the Department of Justice last Friday. While the DOJ released a lot of documents, some of which included Trump, they failed to release them all, which they were legally required to do.

One X member called Trump's message to Anna "creepy."

"America's imbecile-in-chief took Christmas phone calls from kids yesterday, and, of course, managed to make the entire affair a) very creepy and b) all about himself," they continued. "In one particularly jarring exchange, Trump told a young girl she sounded 'so beautiful and cute' before asking her her age."

They added: "...if you are currently engaged in the cover-up of a sex-trafficking operation run by the most notorious pedophile in American history who also happened to be one of your closest friends, one thing you should perhaps not do is tell an 8-year-old girl she sounds 'so beautiful.'"

Another user similarly called him out for going on "inappropriate political rants" during his calls with "young kids."

Someone else directly referred to the Epstein files, writing, "Did Donald Trump try to hit on an 8-year-old? But sure, Donnie. Keep beating those Epstein files accusations."