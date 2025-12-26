'Creepy' Donald Trump Slammed for Making 'Inappropriate' Remarks About an 8-Year-Old Girl's Appearance During Holiday Phone Calls — as Epstein Drama Rages On
Dec. 26 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been slammed for making "inappropriate" remarks about an 8-year-old girl's appearance during holiday phone calls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Don's comments, which have come under scrutiny, come fresh on the heels of the Jeffrey Epstein drama continuing to rage on.
Donald Trump Told an 8-Year-Old She Was 'Beautiful' and 'Cute'
Trump participated in the tradition of taking phone calls from kids on Christmas Eve and talking with them about Santa.
One caller was Anna, an 8-year-old girl from North Carolina.
Trump began by greeting her and asking if she was okay.
"Yes, how about you?" she responded.
"I’m fine," the Prez told her before adding, "You sound so beautiful and cute."
What Else Did Donald Trump Say on His Call With an 8-Year-Old?
Even though her age had been divulged to him before the call, Trump asked Anna how old she was.
"I'm 8," she informed him.
Trump then told her how "smart" she sounded and asked if she had a "question for Santa" or if there was anything she wanted to know about him.
She questioned Trump on if Santa would be mad if she didn't leave milk and cookies out for him.
"Santa tends to be a little on the cherubic side," he told the young girl, insisting Santa would be disappointed but not mad. "You know what ‘cherubic’ means? A little on the heavy side."
Trump ended his conversation with Anna by calling her "honey" and praising North Carolina, as it was a state he won in the 2024 election.
Donald Trump Taken to Task on Social Media
Users took to the social media platform X to slam Trump's remarks, especially given the recent developments around Epstein, the pedophile whose files were due to be completely released by the Department of Justice last Friday. While the DOJ released a lot of documents, some of which included Trump, they failed to release them all, which they were legally required to do.
One X member called Trump's message to Anna "creepy."
"America's imbecile-in-chief took Christmas phone calls from kids yesterday, and, of course, managed to make the entire affair a) very creepy and b) all about himself," they continued. "In one particularly jarring exchange, Trump told a young girl she sounded 'so beautiful and cute' before asking her her age."
They added: "...if you are currently engaged in the cover-up of a sex-trafficking operation run by the most notorious pedophile in American history who also happened to be one of your closest friends, one thing you should perhaps not do is tell an 8-year-old girl she sounds 'so beautiful.'"
Another user similarly called him out for going on "inappropriate political rants" during his calls with "young kids."
Someone else directly referred to the Epstein files, writing, "Did Donald Trump try to hit on an 8-year-old? But sure, Donnie. Keep beating those Epstein files accusations."
Hillary Clinton Ripped for Posting Family Christmas Photo Despite Fresh Epstein Disgrace Over Husband Bill's Shirtless Photos with Ghislaine Maxwell
A Shocking Accusation Against Donald Trump
Not all of the comments were negative, though, as some thought he was being "nice" to an 8-year-old and didn't see the interaction as problematic.
As Radar recently reported, a bombshell accusation was made in the Epstein files, alleging Trump and Epstein raped the same girl.
A document in the files alleges someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to provide information related to Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.
In the report, a redacted name appears that claimed: "He raped me." The "he" they are referring to is allegedly Trump.
"Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein," a redacted name also states. The age of the victim is not known.
In response to the allegations, the Department of Justice pointed Radar to a statement they made.
"The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein," it said.
"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," they continued. "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.
"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."