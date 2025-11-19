EXCLUSIVE: The Gloves Are Off! Former 'RHONJ' Star Tells All on Teresa Giudice Ending Famous Feud With Estranged Family... and If it's Truly Sincere

As far as Melissa and Joe go, Laurita hasn't spoken to them in years after they had a falling out during her last season on the show, and admitted she has "no idea" how sincere they are being.

"I don’t know them anymore, but I hope they are sincere and not just doing this because test filming without Teresa didn’t work, and they feel like they need the professor now to bring back the show," she quipped, referring to Giudice's response when she heard test filming was going on without her.

"Let’s hope for the best," Laurita concluded, ending on a hopeful note.

As was widely reported, test filming took place this year with Melissa, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and some potential new cast members. Giudice was not involved in that filming.