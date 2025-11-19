EXCLUSIVE: The Gloves Are Off! Former 'RHONJ' Star Tells All on Teresa Giudice Ending Famous Feud With Estranged Family... and If it's Truly Sincere
Nov. 19 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
In the wake of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga shaking the Bravo world on its axis by rekindling their relationship, a former Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com to air their thoughts on whether they believe this is authentic or just a ploy to get back on Bravo.
Jacqueline Laurita, one of the original RHONJ stars who famously feuded with Giudice but made up with her after leaving the show, spoke to us to allege her former costar is "being sincere."
Jacqueline Laurita Believes Teresa Giudice Is 'Being Sincere'
"She had discussed [this] with me prior to reaching out to them, that she was wanting peace with her family," Laurita dished."
Laurita added she "knew" Giudice was planning to reach out to Joe and Melissa, similarly to how Giudice reached out to her.
"I'm proud of her for being the bigger person and ending that estrangement," she added. "I know she's much happier and at peace now, and that makes me feel happy for her."
Jacqueline Laurita Doesn't Know If Joe and Melissa Gorga Are Being Sincere
As far as Melissa and Joe go, Laurita hasn't spoken to them in years after they had a falling out during her last season on the show, and admitted she has "no idea" how sincere they are being.
"I don’t know them anymore, but I hope they are sincere and not just doing this because test filming without Teresa didn’t work, and they feel like they need the professor now to bring back the show," she quipped, referring to Giudice's response when she heard test filming was going on without her.
"Let’s hope for the best," Laurita concluded, ending on a hopeful note.
As was widely reported, test filming took place this year with Melissa, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and some potential new cast members. Giudice was not involved in that filming.
A Body Language Expert Responds to Feud
Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown also spoke with RadarOnline.com to give her input on photos and footage of Giudice, Joe, Melissa, and Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, from BravoCon this past weekend.
While at the big event, Giudice and Ruelas were seen embracing with Joe, and pics of them all together surfaced.
"Yeah, they are both on the same page," Brown spilled on their body language. "Seems pretty easy between them."
Insisting she "buys" the reconciliation seems sincere based on their body language, Brown further explained, "I like to look at the still pics to see how people really feel about each other. Stills will catch spacing; they look close, nobody is dangling out on their own. They seem tight."
She added they seem "congruent" in the moment, and it's "hard to fake looking good if things are bad between people."
An insider previously spoke with RadarOnline.com about what went down at the meeting between the infamously feuding family members when they finally sat down after years of being estranged.
After confirming they "definitely met,' the source said it was a "first step" toward mending their historically fractured relationship.
The meeting was not taped for television, according to the insider, but they noted it was a "necessary step" toward making the show hopefully come back at some point.