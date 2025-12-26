EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Tragic Final Minutes Revealed After Son is Accused of Slitting Their Throats While They Were in Bed

Rob, 78, and 70-year-old Michele's lifeless bodies were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.

Insiders tell Radar how first responders were shocked by what they saw.

"By all accounts, the crime scene was horrific," one source said. "It was disturbing for even the most hardened cops and forensic experts to walk into. There was blood everywhere."

And it could have been worse.

"There was a guest staying with the Reiners at the home prior to the killings," the insider revealed. "But because of how insane the son was acting, they decided to leave. They made the right decision because they could have been killed too."