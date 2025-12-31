EXCLUSIVE: Evil Tennessee Covenant School Sicko Wrote in Manifesto How 'Killing Kids' Would be 'More Horrific' Than 'Less Remembered' Black Students

Hale apparently had been planning her heinous attack for years, and detailed her twisted process in a massive 230-page journal.

Among the entries is a page that lists the Covenant School as her "second choice." Her "first choice" was the nearby Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of the Arts.

The 28-year-old had histories at both institutions, having attended the Covenant School from kindergarten through fourth grade, and Creswell during her junior high years, from fifth through eighth grade.

On consecutive pages within her manifesto, Hale brainstormed her "advantages" and "disadvantages" of attacking each, noting that Creswell was the "more recognized" school.

She also wrote that the smaller school would have been "easier to navigate," and she had a "well-known knowledge of school area (and) exit/entry levels."