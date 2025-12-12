Cancer-Stricken King Charles to Release 'Personal Message' About His Diagnosis Today as Fears Surrounding Royal's Decline Grow

But Charles has recorded a pre-recorded message, which will stress the importance of cancer screening programs to help early diagnosis, to be broadcast tonight during a cancer awareness fundraiser airing on British television.

Charles's cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year, and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period.

The previous month, Charles spent three nights in the hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer, not prostate cancer, was discovered. The exact disease has not been disclosed.

After his cancer diagnosis was announced, the King postponed all public-facing engagements, but continued his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.