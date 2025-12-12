Your tip
Cancer-Stricken King Charles to Release 'Personal Message' About His Diagnosis Today as Fears Surrounding Royal's Decline Grow

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles will deliver a fresh update on his cancer battle tonight during a charity TV fundraiser aired in the U.K..

Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

King Charles will deliver a "personal message" about his cancer diagnosis today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The monarch, 77, has not offered an official update regarding his condition for months, aside from telling a well-wisher in May, "I'd like to think I’m on the better side (of my cancer treatment journey)."

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles has kept details about his condition a closely guarded secret.

But Charles has recorded a pre-recorded message, which will stress the importance of cancer screening programs to help early diagnosis, to be broadcast tonight during a cancer awareness fundraiser airing on British television.

Charles's cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year, and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period.

The previous month, Charles spent three nights in the hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer, not prostate cancer, was discovered. The exact disease has not been disclosed.

After his cancer diagnosis was announced, the King postponed all public-facing engagements, but continued his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

'It's Always a Bit of a Shock'

picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Charles spoke to a cancer patient about chemotherapy during a hospital visit with Queen Camilla last April.

Charles marked his return to in-person royal events in April that year by visiting University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London with the Queen.

He sympathized with cancer patient Lesley Woodbridge as she underwent chemotherapy alongside many others in a day unit, telling her, "It's always a bit of a shock, isn't it, when they tell you?"

Radar revealed last week what Charles is planning to say in another key speech, his fourth Christmas broadcast.

Sources close to the royal say he will include subtle but pointed references to his rogue son, Prince Harry, and disgraced brother Andrew Windsor.

This year's address, set to be broadcast at 3 pm on December 25, comes after a turbulent year for Charles, who has faced both public scrutiny and personal family challenges since ascending the throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

What Will King Charles Say?

picture of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Charles' Christmas speech is set to include subtle digs at Prince Harry and disgraced brother Andrew Windsor.

Experts say the speech will strike a delicate balance between reflection, tribute, and encouragement while subtly addressing internal royal controversies.

One royal aide said, "For countless people, the monarch's message is an essential part of Christmas. Charles puts a lot of effort into summing up the year and acknowledging those who have faced significant hardships.

"But this year, he is going to have to include subtle digs at Andrew and Harry to help re-establish The Firm's brand. That pair's behavior has rocked the institution to its core."

Another source claimed: "Charles is also expected to touch on global crises, from the Middle East to Ukraine, while emphasizing compassion, religious tolerance, and the need for stronger community bonds in Britain."

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles will also pay tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who passed in September.

Insiders told us the King will also reference significant personal losses.

A source predicted, "Charles will likely pay tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who passed in September, as well as other family members.

"The aim is to honor those lost while offering a sense of hope to the nation."

Another insider noted Charles may include carefully worded remarks that resonate with the public yet serve as subtle commentary on the behavior of Andrew and Harry.

"The tone will be courteous and controlled, but those watching closely will notice the subtle hints beneath the surface," they added.

