Trump's Enemy Set to Preside Over the Nicolás Maduro Trial — as 92-Year-Old Judge Once Ruled Against The Don in Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels' Case

Donald Trump knows what it is like to go before Judge Alvin Hellerstein in court.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

The newly appointed judge overseeing Nicolás Maduro's trial is a 92-year-old hard-nosed authority figure who has presided over several high-profile cases, RadarOnline.com can reveal, including some against President Trump.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein presided over Maduro’s arraignment and is expected to handle the tricky trial of the ousted president.

Maduro's Day in Court

Judge Alvin Hellerstein has a reputation for being an 'old-school' judge.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made their first court appearances on drug trafficking charges Monday, January 5, before Judge Hellerstein.

"I'm innocent. I am not guilty," the 63-year-old declared. "I am a decent man, the president of my country."

The leader faces four federal charges: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.

The charges also extend to his wife, his son, and two other high-ranking officials in his government.

Hellerstein responded to the court: "A plea of not guilty will be entered on behalf of Mr. Maduro."

Tough But Fair

He will oversee the Madero trial.

Hellerstein is one of the longest-serving sitting judges, having been appointed a federal judge for the Southern District of New York by then-President Bill Clinton in May 1998.

The well-respected judge has had a key role in many controversial cases, including presiding over the sexual harassment case against film producer Harvey Weinstein, and a legal fight involving Paris Hilton over royalties for a lingerie line she was to design. He also presided over civil compensation claims brought by victims of the 9/11 attacks.

His colleagues and those who have battled against him say he is a tough but fair decider.

"He tries very hard to do the right thing," one former federal prosecutor told Politico. (He) just has his own sense of what that is."

Another agreed: "He’s just old and old-school and does things his own way and doesn't give a s--- what anyone thinks about him."

Judge Hellerstein Once Sided With Stormy Daniels Over Trump

Hellerstein also presided over Trump's hush money case against Stormy Daniels.

That includes Trump. Hellerstein has ruled against the president or his administration in several high-profile cases, including the charges involving alleged hush money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Hellerstein twice rejected Trump’s attempts to move his case from state to federal court months after Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover payments to the adult film actress.

In the ruling, Judge Hellerstein asserted Trump's lawyers' arguments were insufficient for moving the case out of New York.

The judge wrote in court documents: "Nothing in the Supreme Court's opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority."

Trump praised Hellerstein ahead of the Maduro hearing.

However, despite the rulings against him, Trump also respects the judge, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the court case against Maduro is "infallible."

"We're just going to go through a slog of a trial. A judge is very respected. (Hellerstein) is a highly respected judge," Trump boasted. "We’ll see how we do."

