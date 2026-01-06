Trump's Enemy Set to Preside Over the Nicolás Maduro Trial — as 92-Year-Old Judge Once Ruled Against The Don in Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels' Case

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made their first court appearances on drug trafficking charges Monday, January 5, before Judge Hellerstein.

"I'm innocent. I am not guilty," the 63-year-old declared. "I am a decent man, the president of my country."

The leader faces four federal charges: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.

The charges also extend to his wife, his son, and two other high-ranking officials in his government.

Hellerstein responded to the court: "A plea of not guilty will be entered on behalf of Mr. Maduro."