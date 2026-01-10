'West Wing' and 'Field of Dreams' Actor Timothy Busfield Issued an Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse on TV Set

Busfield was born in June 1957 in Lansing, Michigan, and studied drama at East Tennessee State University. He has worked extensively in theater as both an actor and director, earning Broadway credits in productions such as A Few Good Men and Brighton Beach Memoirs.

In 1984, Busfield portrayed Arnold Poindexter in the comedy Revenge of the Nerds and reprised the role in the film's 1987 sequel. That same year, he joined the cast of the critically acclaimed drama series Thirtysomething, which helped establish his television career.

Busfield frequently collaborated with writer and director Aaron Sorkin, beginning with his role in the 1990 Broadway production of A Few Good Men. He later directed several episodes of Sorkin's ABC series Sports Night.

From 1999 to 2006, Busfield appeared on The West Wing as Danny Concannon, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and the on-screen love interest of Allison Janney's character, White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg.

Busfield has been married three times. He shares a son with his first wife, actor and director Radha Delamarter. He later married fashion designer Jennifer Merwin in 1988, with whom he had two children before divorcing in 2007. In 2013, he married actor Melissa Gilbert.