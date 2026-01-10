'West Wing' and 'Field of Dreams' Actor Timothy Busfield Issued an Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse on TV Set
Jan. 10 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
An arrest warrant has been issued for actor and director Timothy Busfield, who is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse, RadarOnline.com can report.
Busfield, 68, is best known for his role as White House correspondent Danny Concannon on The West Wing and has appeared in films including Field of Dreams and Revenge of the Nerds.
Timothy Busfield
The warrant was issued in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and local station KOAT reports that one child told law enforcement Busfield allegedly touched them inappropriately when they were seven years old.
The alleged incidents reportedly began in November 2022, while Busfield was directing the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady. Court documents state the alleged conduct happened approximately five or six times.
The Investigation
Albuquerque police began investigating Busfield in November 2024 after staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted authorities, expressing concerns that children were being groomed on the set of the television series, according to court filings.
The records also indicate that two children treated at the hospital did not accuse Busfield of sexual contact. However, both stated that "Uncle Tim" would tickle them on their stomachs and legs and that they did not care for the tickling.
Busfield's Career
Busfield was born in June 1957 in Lansing, Michigan, and studied drama at East Tennessee State University. He has worked extensively in theater as both an actor and director, earning Broadway credits in productions such as A Few Good Men and Brighton Beach Memoirs.
In 1984, Busfield portrayed Arnold Poindexter in the comedy Revenge of the Nerds and reprised the role in the film's 1987 sequel. That same year, he joined the cast of the critically acclaimed drama series Thirtysomething, which helped establish his television career.
Busfield frequently collaborated with writer and director Aaron Sorkin, beginning with his role in the 1990 Broadway production of A Few Good Men. He later directed several episodes of Sorkin's ABC series Sports Night.
From 1999 to 2006, Busfield appeared on The West Wing as Danny Concannon, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and the on-screen love interest of Allison Janney's character, White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg.
Busfield has been married three times. He shares a son with his first wife, actor and director Radha Delamarter. He later married fashion designer Jennifer Merwin in 1988, with whom he had two children before divorcing in 2007. In 2013, he married actor Melissa Gilbert.