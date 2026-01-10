Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > West Wing

'West Wing' and 'Field of Dreams' Actor Timothy Busfield Issued an Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse on TV Set

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

An arrest warrant has been issued for actor and director Timothy Busfield.

Profile Image

Jan. 10 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An arrest warrant has been issued for actor and director Timothy Busfield, who is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse, RadarOnline.com can report.

Busfield, 68, is best known for his role as White House correspondent Danny Concannon on The West Wing and has appeared in films including Field of Dreams and Revenge of the Nerds.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield

west wing actor timothy busfield arrest warrant alleged child sex abuse
Source: MEGA

Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one open count of child abuse.

The warrant was issued in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and local station KOAT reports that one child told law enforcement Busfield allegedly touched them inappropriately when they were seven years old.

The alleged incidents reportedly began in November 2022, while Busfield was directing the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady. Court documents state the alleged conduct happened approximately five or six times.

Article continues below advertisement

The Investigation

west wing actor timothy busfield arrest warrant alleged child sex abuse
Source: MEGA

The warrant was issued in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the alleged incidents reportedly occurred.

Albuquerque police began investigating Busfield in November 2024 after staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted authorities, expressing concerns that children were being groomed on the set of the television series, according to court filings.

The records also indicate that two children treated at the hospital did not accuse Busfield of sexual contact. However, both stated that "Uncle Tim" would tickle them on their stomachs and legs and that they did not care for the tickling.

Busfield's Career

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner 'So Desperate to Get Ex Ben Affleck Out of Her Hair' She's 'Acting as His Professional Matchmaker'

Kelly Clarkson is gagging for a man as the singer admits she is sick of being single and alone.

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson 'Gagging for a Man' — 'She's Not an Independent Woman… She's Sick of Being Single'

west wing actor timothy busfield arrest warrant alleged child sex abuse
Source: MEGA

Busfield has been married three times and is currently married to actor Melissa Gilbert.

Busfield was born in June 1957 in Lansing, Michigan, and studied drama at East Tennessee State University. He has worked extensively in theater as both an actor and director, earning Broadway credits in productions such as A Few Good Men and Brighton Beach Memoirs.

In 1984, Busfield portrayed Arnold Poindexter in the comedy Revenge of the Nerds and reprised the role in the film's 1987 sequel. That same year, he joined the cast of the critically acclaimed drama series Thirtysomething, which helped establish his television career.

Busfield frequently collaborated with writer and director Aaron Sorkin, beginning with his role in the 1990 Broadway production of A Few Good Men. He later directed several episodes of Sorkin's ABC series Sports Night.

From 1999 to 2006, Busfield appeared on The West Wing as Danny Concannon, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and the on-screen love interest of Allison Janney's character, White House Press Secretary C.J. Cregg.

Busfield has been married three times. He shares a son with his first wife, actor and director Radha Delamarter. He later married fashion designer Jennifer Merwin in 1988, with whom he had two children before divorcing in 2007. In 2013, he married actor Melissa Gilbert.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.