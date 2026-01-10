EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner 'So Desperate to Get Ex Ben Affleck Out of Her Hair' She's 'Acting as His Professional Matchmaker'
Jennifer Garner wants to get clingy ex-hubby Ben Affleck out of her hair – so she's focused on finding him a new girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source, the Alias alum, 53, "knows plenty of beautiful women" who would be willing to take the Batman beefcake, also 53, off her hands.
"She can tell he's lonely," shared the source. "And she's tired of hearing his whining about J.Lo."
Exes Put Kids First
Despite having called it quits in 2015, and Jen moving toward marriage with burger baron John Miller, 47, the former spouses spent Thanksgiving together in Los Angeles with their three kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
"Ben will always be family. He's going to be in her life forever because of their children – that's why Jen has a vested interest in seeing him with someone who she likes," said the source. "She wants to see him in a stable relationship so she can focus on her life with John."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there's long been simmering tension between the 13 Going on 30 star and Affleck's latest ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.
Jen Fears Bennifer Reunion
"Jen can't help but have this horrible feeling he could end up making the mistake of getting back together with J.Lo. They were so flirty earlier this year when they were back on the red carpet together," said the source.
But Affleck, who finalized his divorce from the Let's Get Loud singer, 56, in January, reportedly "got very defensive" when Jen confronted him about rumors that he was interested in giving Bennifer another shot.
"He denied it, but the idea of Ben taking a third trip around Jenny's block rattled Garner and left her vowing to do anything to make sure it doesn't happen," a source said. "Even if it means playing matchmaker for him."