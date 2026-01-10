EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson 'Gagging for a Man' — 'She's Not an Independent Woman… She's Sick of Being Single'
Jan. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Miss Independent Kelly Clarkson is tired of being single, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the sting of a 2020 divorce and the eventual death of ex-hubby Brandon Blackstock, the mother of two is ready to dive back into the dating pool and begging her A-list pals to throw her some love lines, a source said.
Clarkson, 43, "isn't being half-hearted about it," shared the source. "She made a whole list of what she's looking for in a man and texted it to a bunch of friends, including ex-mother-in-law Reba McEntire, former mentor Simon Cowell and close pal Jennifer Aniston."
Checklist for Mr. Right
"Kelly has some very specific things on the list," noted the source.
"Ideally, she wants a guy who has kids already, so she can see his dad skills in action, since he'll ultimately have to be in that role for her kids if things work out."
Perennial lonely girl Aniston, 56, recently hard-launched her own relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 50.
A "regular" guy just might suit the My Life Would Suck Without You singer, too.
Money Means Nothing to Her
"Kelly doesn't care about a potential partner's job or salary one bit," confirmed the source.
The talk show host is still worth an estimated $50 million following her contentious and costly split from talent manager Brandon, who passed away from cancer in August at age 48.
The source said: "She has more money than she will ever need and doesn't want that to be a block to finding love."