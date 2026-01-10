Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Car-Crash Katy Perry 'Plotting to Cash in On Justin Trudeau Romance With Tell-All Documentary' — As Her Music Career Dies

Katy Perry has been plotting a Justin Trudeau tell-all documentary romance as her music career declines.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has been plotting a Justin Trudeau tell-all documentary romance as her music career declines.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Hot N Cold singer Katy Perry sees dollar signs when it comes to new beau Justin Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"The public is fascinated by them, so it's a no-brainer for them to cash in on that interest – whether that's by producing a documentary or launching a product together," shared an insider.

While Perry, 41, has hinted her ex Orlando Bloom was camera-shy about their relationship, his politician replacement, 53, is seemingly game for anything.

Upgrade From Orlando

An insider described Justin Trudeau as supportive of Katy Perry's ideas, unlike her ex, Orlando Bloom.
Source: MEGA

An insider described Justin Trudeau as supportive of Katy Perry's ideas, unlike her ex, Orlando Bloom.

"Justin doesn't stick his nose up at her ideas and call them tacky, the way Orlando would," alleged the insider. "That's thrilling for Katy – she has a partner who fully embraces and supports her at every step."

This century's answer to JFK and Marilyn Monroe connected this summer, two years after his split from wife Sophie Gregoire.

But it wasn't until October that they set tongues wagging over pictures of the lovebirds getting handsy during a yacht trip off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Katy Takes Control Again

picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

The canceled star has hit out at his ex-wife's new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau.

Like Perry, the former Canadian prime minister, "is a creative person," said the insider.

"Justin wants to dip his toe into the whole Hollywood thing, but he's a total newbie and acknowledges Katy will have to drive the ship with any project they team up on."

She appears more than happy to take control as they plot a prosperous future.

"Katy is feeling so empowered," said the insider. "Her whole world has opened up since she and Orlando finally pulled the plug on their nearly 10-year relationship. She's ambitious again, and Justin is a big part of that. Together, they want to be a power couple."

Ex Won’t Be Cheering

katy perry justin trudeau tell all documentary romance
Source: MEGA

Sophie Gregoire commented on Trudeau's romance with Perry amid public attention.

But sources said the dynamic new duo shouldn't expect Trudeau's former first lady, Grégoire, to buy whatever they end up selling.

Commenting on Trudeau's romance with Perry, the public speaker, 50, admitted: "We're all human beings, and stuff affects us. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."

