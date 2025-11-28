EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Steamy Romance With Justin Trudeau Sparks Panic Among Friends – 'He's Been All Over the Map Since His Divorce'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Lovestruck Katy Perry is eyeing a long-term future with new man Justin Trudeau, but insiders said worried pals are warning her to cool her jets because the hunky former Canadian prime minister is suffering a major midlife crisis and can't be relied on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old I Kissed a Girl singer wasted no time moving on from her split with movie pirate Orlando Bloom, 48, dad of her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom she dated for nine years until splitting in June.
Hot And Steamy Romance
Pals said she hit it off with Trudeau, 53, dad of three teens with ex Sophie, after meeting through mutual pals a few months ago – and the pair has been hooking up for plenty of steamy trysts ever since.
Recently, spies spotted them smooching like high schoolers on a private yacht, and the famed politico has also taken his daughter, Ella-Grace, 16, to watch the songbird perform in concert.
Past Marriage Troubles
But while Perry may be smitten, pals warn there's trouble looming as Trudeau – who quit his political post in January after a decade in charge – is still said to be reeling from the crash of his marriage.
Insiders said he's been on a romp-filled path of self-discovery since his wife of 18 years booted him in 2023, and he's been lurching from one doomed booty call to another in a bid to lift his sagging spirits.
Perry's Pals Questioning The New Romance
Revealed an insider: "Justin is incredibly charming and he's got Katy eating out of the palm of his hand right now, no question, but nobody in his world thinks this is more than a glorified fling.
"He's been all over the map since his divorce and very open with friends that he needs to get out there and sow his oats for a while, so the notion that he'd be pulled into something serious with Katy is pretty laughable to the folks who know him.
"Try telling that to Katy, though – she's totally smitten and convinced this has all the potential for being the real deal. Whenever she falls for someone, it tends to get hot and heavy very quickly – but the fear among her friends right now is that she's really met her match."