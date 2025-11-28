EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Steamy Romance With Justin Trudeau Sparks Panic Among Friends – 'He's Been All Over the Map Since His Divorce'

Revealed an insider: "Justin is incredibly charming and he's got Katy eating out of the palm of his hand right now, no question, but nobody in his world thinks this is more than a glorified fling.

"He's been all over the map since his divorce and very open with friends that he needs to get out there and sow his oats for a while, so the notion that he'd be pulled into something serious with Katy is pretty laughable to the folks who know him.

"Try telling that to Katy, though – she's totally smitten and convinced this has all the potential for being the real deal. Whenever she falls for someone, it tends to get hot and heavy very quickly – but the fear among her friends right now is that she's really met her match."