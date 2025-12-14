EXCLUSIVE: The Latest Huge Sign Prince Harry is Set to Ditch America for Britain — Even Though It Could 'Bust Up Marriage to Meghan Forever'

Should officials conclude the duke again requires routine armed officers, the state would fund these protections whenever he is on U.K. soil.

The prospect comes as King Charles, 77, continues cancer treatment and has not seen his grandchildren since June 2022, when Harry and Markle visited for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Sources familiar with his legal battle argue the current case-by-case reviews may cost more than reinstating permanent officers.

One said: "Every time he comes, an entire ad-hoc system has to be built around him. It's more expensive and far less efficient than simply restoring a small team."

The threat assessment for Harry – the first since early 2020 – is already well underway.

Government officials, senior police figures and Harry's representatives have provided detailed submissions on the risks he faces, particularly given his military service in Afghanistan, where he was previously regarded as one of the highest-risk public figures in the country.

A spokesman for the British government said: "The U.K. government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.

"It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."