EXCLUSIVE: The Latest Huge Sign Prince Harry is Set to Ditch America for Britain — Even Though It Could 'Bust Up Marriage to Meghan Forever'
Dec. 14 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Prince Harry could be set to bring his kids back to Britain for regular visits – even though the move may strain, or even break, his marriage to Meghan Markle. RadarOnline.com can reveal a new Home Office-ordered threat assessment on the royal – the first since the 41-year-old left his duties with The Firm – is underway.
It has sparked speculation the duke may soon regain 24-hour armed protection, a development sources say could radically reshape his future.
First Full Threat Assessment Since 2020
Harry, who relocated to California with Meghan, 44, in 2020 after stepping down as a working royal, has long argued he cannot bring his family – including their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 – back to the U.K. without guaranteed armed security.
His taxpayer-funded protection was withdrawn after a 2020 assessment lowered his risk category, leaving him with a pay-as-you-go model requiring the Metropolitan Police to conduct a review 30 days before any visit. Harry challenged the decision during a High Court battle earlier this year but lost, prompting him to condemn what he called a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."
But sources tell us Britain's Home Office has now ordered the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) to commission a fresh review of Harry's situation, with its Risk Management Board understood to be gathering evidence from police, government departments and Harry's own team.
A decision is expected next month, insiders tell us.
Implications of Regaining Security
Should officials conclude the duke again requires routine armed officers, the state would fund these protections whenever he is on U.K. soil.
The prospect comes as King Charles, 77, continues cancer treatment and has not seen his grandchildren since June 2022, when Harry and Markle visited for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Sources familiar with his legal battle argue the current case-by-case reviews may cost more than reinstating permanent officers.
One said: "Every time he comes, an entire ad-hoc system has to be built around him. It's more expensive and far less efficient than simply restoring a small team."
The threat assessment for Harry – the first since early 2020 – is already well underway.
Government officials, senior police figures and Harry's representatives have provided detailed submissions on the risks he faces, particularly given his military service in Afghanistan, where he was previously regarded as one of the highest-risk public figures in the country.
A spokesman for the British government said: "The U.K. government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.
"It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."
Potential Strain on the Marriage
News of the risk status reassessment has intensified debate inside royal and political circles about Harry's long-term plans – and the implications for his marriage.
One senior palace source said: "This is the clearest sign yet that Harry is preparing the ground for spending far more time in Britain, possibly even basing himself here.
"That would bring inevitable tension with Meghan, who has built a life in California and has little appetite for a return. People close to them know it could strain the marriage in ways that may be impossible to reverse.
"In short, it could bust them up forever."
Another insider said: "The reality is simple – Harry has always seen armed protection as the key to feeling secure enough to be here with his children. If he gets it back, everything changes. But that raises huge questions about whether Meghan is willing to follow."
Unable to Bring Family Home
Despite his earlier insistence he could not return to his homeland with his family without increased protection, Harry has visited the U.K. alone several times, including a trip in September for charity commitments and a brief meeting with Charles – their first in 19 months.
It lasted only 55 minutes.
Harry previously said the withdrawal of his security left him unable to bring his wife and children to Britain.
In a 30-minute interview after the court ruling, he said: "The other side have won in keeping me unsafe. I can't see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back at this point."