EXCLUSIVE: Read the Hilariously Cruel Nickname Shamed Andrew Windsor has Been Given Over 'Rabid Paranoia' Since Being Exiled From Royal Family
Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Former prince Andrew is being ruthlessly mocked by palace flunkies for being consumed with paranoia over every look he gets from royal staff, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
They say he fears every glance and smile is "really a smirk and a mocking look" over the fact they no longer have to address him by his HRH titles, after his older brother King Charles, 77, removed them in October as punishment for his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Paranoid Prince Mocked Behind Palace Walls
One source told us about the nickname it's led to him getting: "Andy is now just that – Andy.
"That used to be his nickname when his titles were first removed – but know they know he gets twitchy every time someone looks at him twice, he gets called Paranoid Android. It's very fitting, as his paranoia has now reached rabid proportions. It's taking over his life, as he thinks every second look or smile is a staff member mocking his downfall."
It comes as disgraced Andrew is said to be set to refused to move to a smaller home after being ordered out of the Royal Lodge mansion he has shared for years with his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has also been stripped of her duchess title over her ties to Epstein.
Ferguson Looks to Flee Britain as Epstein Fallout Resurfaces
But Sarah is weighing a dramatic break from Britain as the renewed fallout from her association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to narrow her options at home – with sources telling RadarOnline.com Australia has emerged as a serious refuge from relentless scrutiny.
The latest turbulence follows the resurfacing of correspondence in which she referred to serial abuser Epstein in 2011 as a "supreme friend," contradicting earlier public claims she had cut links with the s-- predator, prompting renewed criticism within royal circles.
Amid that pressure, Sarah's older sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, has taken on an increasingly central role in her life.
Jane, who lives in Australia, recently traveled to Britain to be with Ferguson during what observers describe as a destabilizing period.
One royal watcher said the visit was purposeful rather than social.
"Jane did not come over for a routine visit," an insider said.
"She was deeply worried about how Sarah was coping and felt she had to be there in person. "Some around them felt the timing was critical as Sarah was sliding into a very dark mood."
Sister Steps In as Sarah Slides Into Dark Period
The source added Jane's presence has been about "anchoring Sarah when so many familiar supports have sailed away."
Those close to Sarah say the idea of starting over abroad has moved from theory to active discussion with Jane.
A royal expert said: "Jane traveled over specifically to support Sarah during a very dark period and has raised the possibility that she could rebuild her life near her in Australia."
The expert added: "Sarah has always had a fondness for the country and there is a sense she might encounter a warmer reception there than in Britain right now."
Another source warned: "Staying in Britain keeps pulling Sarah back into the same cycle of headlines and judgment.
"But Australia represents a chance to step outside that narrative, regain a degree of privacy and live without constant examination."
The sense of isolation for Sarah has been compounded by professional losses. Several charities have dropped her as a patron since she was also stripped of her royal title, with high society invitations that once came easily have dried up.
"She feels cut adrift," a source said. "The social world she relied on has really shrunk very dramatically."