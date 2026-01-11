EXCLUSIVE: Read the Hilariously Cruel Nickname Shamed Andrew Windsor has Been Given Over 'Rabid Paranoia' Since Being Exiled From Royal Family

But Sarah is weighing a dramatic break from Britain as the renewed fallout from her association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to narrow her options at home – with sources telling RadarOnline.com Australia has emerged as a serious refuge from relentless scrutiny.

The latest turbulence follows the resurfacing of correspondence in which she referred to serial abuser Epstein in 2011 as a "supreme friend," contradicting earlier public claims she had cut links with the s-- predator, prompting renewed criticism within royal circles.

Amid that pressure, Sarah's older sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, has taken on an increasingly central role in her life.

Jane, who lives in Australia, recently traveled to Britain to be with Ferguson during what observers describe as a destabilizing period.

One royal watcher said the visit was purposeful rather than social.

"Jane did not come over for a routine visit," an insider said.

"She was deeply worried about how Sarah was coping and felt she had to be there in person. "Some around them felt the timing was critical as Sarah was sliding into a very dark mood."