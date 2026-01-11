Nicola Peltz Deletes Victoria Beckham Birthday Post, 'Love Being Your Dance Partner Forever,' Amid Family Rift

A source said, according to RadarOnline.com: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents.

"The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly.

"He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately.

"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.

"After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him, so what were they to do?

"They, of course, feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern.

"But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.

"That’s all anyone wants, but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers."