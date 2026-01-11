Nicola Peltz Deletes Victoria Beckham Birthday Post, 'Love Being Your Dance Partner Forever,' Amid Family Rift
Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
The ongoing rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family appears to have reached a new boiling point, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nicola Peltz quietly scrubbed her Instagram of posts tied to her in-laws, including a once-loving birthday tribute to Victoria Beckham.
Deleted Post
The 31-year-old actress recently deleted every photo and mention of the Beckham family from her social media, a move insiders believe was anything but accidental as tensions continue to simmer behind the scenes.
Among the erased posts was a glowing tribute Nicola shared in April 2024 for Victoria’s milestone 50th birthday.
At the time, Nicola publicly praised her mother-in-law, writing, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mil Victoria Beckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."
Victoria responded enthusiastically, replying, "Love you so much!!!!! xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx."
That affectionate exchange has now vanished, along with every other Beckham-related image on Nicola’s page.
Keeping Distance
The social media purge comes on the heels of reports that Brooklyn recently warned his parents — soccer legend David Beckham and fashion mogul Victoria — to only contact him via his lawyers and not directly.
Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola have steadily distanced themselves from the Beckham family over the past year following a major breakdown in relations.
The rift saw Brooklyn skip both his father’s 50th birthday festivities and his knighthood celebrations.
'Communicating Through Lawyers'
A source said, according to RadarOnline.com: "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents.
"The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly.
"He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately.
"For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care.
"After this letter, they had no other physical means of reaching out to him, so what were they to do?
"They, of course, feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part, only concern.
"But it is clear, if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes and must be done privately.
"That’s all anyone wants, but, alas, seems a long, long way off given they are only now communicating through lawyers."
Cutting Off on Social Media
The decision reportedly came after Brooklyn grew frustrated by what he believed were a string of unflattering behind-the-scenes narratives aimed at Nicola, including claims that he was being "controlled" by his wife and treated like a "hostage."
Sources say Brooklyn cut off his parents — as well as brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20 — on social media shortly before Christmas.
At the time, the family had continued to view and engage with his cooking content online, something Brooklyn allegedly felt crossed a boundary and went against his request that they give him and Nicola space.