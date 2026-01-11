EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton's Fresh Epstein Shame – Files Reveal True and Shocking Extent of Ex-Prez's 'Bromance' With Pedo Abuser
Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton has been anything but candid about the extent of his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair's alleged bromance dates back years – even as Clinton, 79, has consistently insisted he cut ties with the disgraced financier two decades ago, while also calling him "odd" and adding that he had no "inkling" of the late creep's horrible crimes.
Epstein Emails Expose Clinton Ties
But the true nature of their relationship appeared to be exposed when the House Oversight Committee released thousands of documents from Epstein's estate – including emails to and from the moneyman, who died in 2019 under murky circumstances in his New York City jail cell while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking underage girls to rich and powerful men.
Several of the emails reference the POTUS – with one particular message from Epstein requesting photos "from our Clinton trip to Africa," which one source described as a "secret vacation."
Clinton flew to Africa in 2002 as a guest on Epstein's private plane – sleazily dubbed the Lolita Express – purportedly to launch an AIDS initiative by the Clinton Foundation, and images seem to show that he enjoyed the trip immensely.
One pic captured smiling Clinton receiving a shoulder massage from Chauntae Davies, then 22, one of the young women Epstein used to staff the plane – who later accused her billionaire boss of sexual assault.
Clinton–Epstein Ties Run Deep
Scandal-scarred American Beauty actor Kevin Spacey – who was part of the so-called humanitarian trip and has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's inappropriate actions – remarked last year, "It was disturbing. There were young girls on those flights. I didn't understand at the time who they were or why they were there."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former commander in cheat appeared to have an alarmingly intimate friendship with Epstein.
Records suggest the pervert financier visited the White House no fewer than 17 TIMES during Clinton's first term. The ex-Arkansas governor reportedly traveled on the deviant's Lolita Express a shocking 26 times.
Maxwell Photo Deepens Clinton Scandal
One photo taken on the bawdy aircraft showed convicted madam and ex-galpal Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year sex trafficking sentence for luring girls into Epstein's clutches, giving her lurid boss a foot massage.
In 2019, a rep for Clinton insisted the former president knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" committed by Epstein. Clinton's spokesperson says he cut ties with Epstein in 2005. Yet, Ghislaine was photographed at the 2010 wedding of Bill and wife Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton.
"Bill Clinton is lying," claimed a Democratic Party insider. "There are reams of evidence showing he and Epstein were far closer than he has admitted."
Photos Deepen Clinton Scandal
Other photos from the same trip to Africa show Bill boarding Epstein's plane, relaxing in first-class luxury, and window-shopping at a bazaar with Spacey, who has successfully defended himself against sex assault allegations from multiple men.
Meanwhile, former Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre – who died supposedly by suicide in April at age 41 – claimed she saw Bill retire from dinner in the company of "two lovely girls" at Epstein's Caribbean retreat, known as Pedo Island – despite the holier-than-thou pol's denials that he was ever at the sun-drenched sleaze-pit.
Disturbingly, Giuffre's account was seemingly bolstered by Bill's former close aide Doug Band, who has publicly said Bill visited the notorious private island in 2003.
Meanwhile, Epstein's lawyers claimed in legal papers their client was so close to Bill that the sex pest boasted he was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative, a vital part of the president's foundation.
The Democratic power player admittedly visited Epstein's $56 million Manhattan lair in 2002 – the same mansion where Epstein later displayed a bizarre painting of Bill in a blue strapless cocktail dress and red heels.
On November 14, President Donald Trump called for an investigation into Bill's ties to the cretin, after Bill and former Secretary of State Hillary dodged scheduled depositions before the House Oversight Committee about the nature of their association with Epstein.
Truth Finally Closing In
But sources said it appears the truth may finally come out.
"The pressure on both of them to come clean must be immense at this point," said a Clinton source. "I'm not sure how much longer the stonewalling can continue."