Another Royal Linked to Jeffrey Epstein: Palace Confirms Princess Sofia 'Was Introduced' to Sick Pedo 'Several Times' After Emails Reveal She Was Invited to His Private Island
Dec. 10 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Another royal family has had a member linked to sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but this time it doesn't involve the British monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's been revealed that Sweden's Princess Sofia met Epstein several times in 2005, when she was a young lingerie model, a decade before marrying Prince Carl-Philip.
Unlike Britain's disgraced former Prince Andrew, Sofia, 41, did not pursue a friendship with the creepy s-- pest, although new details have emerged about her interactions with Epstein.
'I'll Send a Ticket' For Sofia
Leaked documents and emails show Sofia's mentor, Swedish businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom, tried to put her in touch with Epstein when the future royal was still 21-year-old Sofia Hellqvist, Dagens Nyheter, Sweden's leading newspaper, reported on Tuesday, December 9.
In an alleged December 2005 email featuring a photo of the brunette beauty, Ehnbom wrote to Epstein, "This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?"
Epstein then revealed he was on his notorious private "o---" island and asked if Sofia would like to join him.
"I'm in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket," the late financier replied.
'Introduced to Epstein'
The Swedish Royal Court stated that Sofia never joined Epstein on the island, which served as his primary location for a large-scale s-- trafficking enterprise involving himself, rich and powerful friends, and the sexual abuse of underage girls.
The court confirmed Sofia had met Epstein, saying she had "been introduced to the person in question on a few occasions around 2005," one year before his arrest in Florida for soliciting prostitution.
The court added, "The princess has not had any contact with the person in question for 20 years." Epstein died in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
From Reality Star to Royalty
Sofia had quite a wild past before marrying into the Swedish royal family.
She was a party girl and glamour model who once posed topless for the now-defunct men's magazine Slitz. Sofia was such a hit she won the title of Miss Slitz in 2004.
Sofia also tried her hand at reality TV, appearing in the dating series Paradise Hotel in 2003. After filming the show in Las Vegas, she moved to New York City, where she continued her modeling career and became a certified yoga instructor.
The future royal detailed her NYC partying days in a blog, writing in one post, "To be a woman in NY is an advantage. Don't take this the wrong way, but here the men aim to please."
In another, Sofia detailed meeting actor Mark Wahlberg at a party, saying, "He was calm and laid-back! We weren't. We had fun with our crew, sang karaoke, and rocked standing on the sofas."
Sofia met Carl-Philip, 46, at a Stockholm nightclub in the summer of 2009, and the pair began dating.
The prince popped the question in 2014, and the couple married in a royal wedding in June 2015.
The duo are the proud parents of four sons and a daughter: Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 7, Prince Julian, 4, and Princess Ines, 10 months.
"It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look," Sofia said in 2013 about dealing with her scandalous past.
She has since become beloved to the Swedish people as a royal through her tireless charity work. Sofia even volunteered as a medical assistant at a Stockholm hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.