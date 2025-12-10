Another Royal Linked to Jeffrey Epstein: Palace Confirms Princess Sofia 'Was Introduced' to Sick Pedo 'Several Times' After Emails Reveal She Was Invited to His Private Island

Another royal family has had a member linked to sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but this time it doesn't involve the British monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's been revealed that Sweden's Princess Sofia met Epstein several times in 2005, when she was a young lingerie model, a decade before marrying Prince Carl-Philip.

Unlike Britain's disgraced former Prince Andrew, Sofia, 41, did not pursue a friendship with the creepy s-- pest, although new details have emerged about her interactions with Epstein.