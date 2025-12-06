EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein Island Images 'Filled With Warning Signs' Pedophile 'Was Also a Serial Killer' — 'It's SO Obvious'
Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein may have been a serial killer, experts tell RadarOnline.com, after skin-crawling newly released images from inside his private "pedophile island" lair showed disturbing signs his perversions may have tipped over into bloodlust.
The photos, published this week by the House Oversight Committee in Washington, show a dentist's chair positioned beneath walls of eerie sculpted faces, as well as a chalkboard filled with cryptic notes about power and deception, and a tiled steam room stacked with boxes of clothing and towels
What Was Epstein Hiding?
Released alongside a separate 238-page birthday scrapbook compiled for Epstein in 2003 by his sex trafficking fixer, madam, and lover Ghislaine Maxwell, the images have reignited questions about Epstein's fixation on violence, domination, and fear.
Forensics experts say the creepy photos and birthday book sets of materials, taken together, reveal a man who may have cultivated the aura of a predator far beyond his known sexual crimes.
One seasoned investigator who examined the island files said, "These photos feel like the set of a serial killer, not a home. The dentist's chair, the masks, the secrecy, it's so obvious he wanted to create an atmosphere of terror."
Another source added, "People have joked for years about what might have gone on there. But when you see these images in context, those jokes look like warning signs. Epstein was not just a pedophile and pervert, but also a killer. Who knows what is buried under that island lair?"
Congressional Transparency
The photos were captured during the 2019 federal sex-trafficking investigation that preceded Epstein's death in custody later that year.
Representative Robert Garcia declared, "We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes. We won't stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors."
What has intensified the serial-killer suspicions is an entry in the scrapbook released in September, which contains a handwritten line comparing Epstein directly to Jack the Ripper.
On page 128, scrawled across thick paper, are the words: "Was Jack the Ripper Jeffrey Epstein?" The phrase sits beside notes referencing crime writer Patricia Cornwell – creator of chameleon-like serial killer character Tom Ripley.
A Killer's Disguise
Analysts who reviewed the book add this was no flippant joke. One said the entry reflects "a man fascinated with violent mythologies and desperate to place himself inside them."
The scrapbook – a grotesque mix of tributes, explicit images, and bizarre sketches – also includes a photo of Epstein with tights pulled over his head in what investigators described as a parody of a killer's disguise.
Other pages show Maxwell topless in a swimming pool, clinging to Epstein as she grins for the camera. Pages featuring British politician Peter Mandelson describe Epstein as "my best pal," though a spokesperson for Mandelson said he regretted ever meeting him.
Former US president Bill Clinton is referenced in a note praising Epstein's "childlike curiosity." Clinton has long denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal behavior.
'He Had Killer Tendencies'
Across the scrapbook, many faces are blacked out, and several entries describe Epstein's constant photographing of guests.
One anonymous female friend wrote: "Visiting you down in Palm Beach… can't get a second of privacy with you and a camera around. Ha!" Investigators say the remark adds to long-running theories about Epstein's surveillance methods.
Committee aides argue the emerging picture – the dentist's chair, the masks, the violent imagery, the Ripper reference – shows a man whose need for power echoes the psychological profiles of notorious killers.
One source added: "It's not just the crimes we already know about. It's the way he wanted to be seen, the way he designed his world. The signs were always there he had killer tendencies. It's so obvious."