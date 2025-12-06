EXCLUSIVE: New Jeffrey Epstein Island Images 'Filled With Warning Signs' Pedophile 'Was Also a Serial Killer' — 'It's SO Obvious'

Released alongside a separate 238-page birthday scrapbook compiled for Epstein in 2003 by his sex trafficking fixer, madam, and lover Ghislaine Maxwell, the images have reignited questions about Epstein's fixation on violence, domination, and fear.

Forensics experts say the creepy photos and birthday book sets of materials, taken together, reveal a man who may have cultivated the aura of a predator far beyond his known sexual crimes.

One seasoned investigator who examined the island files said, "These photos feel like the set of a serial killer, not a home. The dentist's chair, the masks, the secrecy, it's so obvious he wanted to create an atmosphere of terror."

Another source added, "People have joked for years about what might have gone on there. But when you see these images in context, those jokes look like warning signs. Epstein was not just a pedophile and pervert, but also a killer. Who knows what is buried under that island lair?"