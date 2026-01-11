EXCLUSIVE: Poopgate 2.0! How Gwyneth Paltrow's Name is 'Being Smeared' by Her Filthy Hamptons Guest
Jan. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow's former pal Derek Blasberg is on a mission to bring down the A-list actress for failing to rush to his defense after he supposedly soiled a room at her Hamptons home during a gathering and fled the property without cleaning up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He went from 'a friend of Goop' to 'Mr. Poop' overnight," said a source, referring to explosive 2024 reports claiming that writer and socialite Blasberg, 43, had an "Ozempic-induced diarrhea" incident and left the horrified host to handle the mess.
Ex-Pal Turns Vindictive
Insiders said Paltrow, 53, was aghast, and when asked about the crappy rumor during a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, she was described as responding with an "existential cringe," but didn't deny it happened.
"Whispers have been following Derek around for the last year, and that's not going away," said the source. "She cuts people off when they don't respect boundaries, and that appears to be what has happened with Derek."
Now, said a second insider, Blasberg has become "obsessed" with "bringing down" Paltrow.
"He's using a burner phone or a second cell number to fabricate texts between him and Gwyneth and then texting their mutual friends about all these gross fabrications and lies that Gwyneth apparently told him," the insider shared. "All just to make her life hell and destroy her friendships."
Friendship Repair Effort Fails
A third source shared "Derek hates Gwyneth right now," adding that he was trying to smooth things over with the Oscar winner, but his efforts have "fallen flat."
Shortly after the alleged incident, the source said Paltow and Blasberg "talked and texted," and he wanted to patch up their friendship in person, but "Derek said that Gwyneth has been ghosting him."
Insiders said Blasberg had hoped Paltrow would help clean up his reputation, but she's avoided the opportunity.
Revenge Plot After Snub
"It would be easy for Gwyneth and Derek just to sit down and give a funny interview about how it was all a big misunderstanding, but Gwyneth doesn't want to go there," the first source explained.
As a result, RadarOnline.com sources claimed, the social climber has lost celebrity pals due to the purported diarrhea dilemma, motivating him to get revenge.
"Derek has been talking trash about Gwyneth to anyone who will listen," another source said. "He calls her out-of-touch and uptight and says that she's a mean girl who just wants to take him down for the fun of it."