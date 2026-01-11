EXCLUSIVE: Poopgate 2.0! How Gwyneth Paltrow's Name is 'Being Smeared' by Her Filthy Hamptons Guest

Insiders said Paltrow, 53, was aghast, and when asked about the crappy rumor during a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, she was described as responding with an "existential cringe," but didn't deny it happened.

"Whispers have been following Derek around for the last year, and that's not going away," said the source. "She cuts people off when they don't respect boundaries, and that appears to be what has happened with Derek."

Now, said a second insider, Blasberg has become "obsessed" with "bringing down" Paltrow.

"He's using a burner phone or a second cell number to fabricate texts between him and Gwyneth and then texting their mutual friends about all these gross fabrications and lies that Gwyneth apparently told him," the insider shared. "All just to make her life hell and destroy her friendships."