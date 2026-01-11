EXCLUSIVE: Moneybags Hollywood Icons Begged to Save Their Bloated, Blotch-Covered Mess of a Son — Amid Fears He'll Soon Face Being Forced to Have His Leg Cut Off

Jess, 53, was seen slouching on a bench in a ratty T-shirt and denim shorts, while staring at a flip phone – about 45 minutes away from the $100million Malibu estate inhabited by his dad, 85, and stepmom, 83.

Pals are pleading with Hotel hunk James Brolin , his moneybags wife, Barbra Streisand , and his Marvel star son Josh Brolin to stage an intervention and come to the aid of his second-born, Jess Brolin , after the hefty Hollywood scion was spotted with alarming red blotches on his legs as he waited for a free bus in Ojai, California, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, and Josh Brolin are urged by pals to intervene and help Jess Brolin, sources said.

Sources said the nepo baby – who weighs an estimated 350 pounds – had been living at the city's three-star Topa Vista Hotel.

"The whole family is worried," an insider shared. "They have tried so many times to help, and he refuses. If Jess wanted, he could be living in the lap of luxury. They'd provide whatever he asked for, but he doesn't want that. He's adamant that he's happy with his life the way it is."

In 2011, Jess was reportedly hunkering down in his 1981 pickup truck after the trust fund he inherited from his and Josh's late mother, Jane Agee, ran out – and three years later, he was said to be bedding down on the street after the jalopy fell apart.