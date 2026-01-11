Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Moneybags Hollywood Icons Begged to Save Their Bloated, Blotch-Covered Mess of a Son — Amid Fears He'll Soon Face Being Forced to Have His Leg Cut Off

Source: MEGA

Hollywood icons beg to save their bloated, blotch-covered son amid fears he could face leg amputation.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Pals are pleading with Hotel hunk James Brolin, his moneybags wife, Barbra Streisand, and his Marvel star son Josh Brolin to stage an intervention and come to the aid of his second-born, Jess Brolin, after the hefty Hollywood scion was spotted with alarming red blotches on his legs as he waited for a free bus in Ojai, California, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Jess, 53, was seen slouching on a bench in a ratty T-shirt and denim shorts, while staring at a flip phone – about 45 minutes away from the $100million Malibu estate inhabited by his dad, 85, and stepmom, 83.

Rejects Family’s Lifeline

Source: MEGA

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, and Josh Brolin are urged by pals to intervene and help Jess Brolin, sources said.

Sources said the nepo baby – who weighs an estimated 350 pounds – had been living at the city's three-star Topa Vista Hotel.

"The whole family is worried," an insider shared. "They have tried so many times to help, and he refuses. If Jess wanted, he could be living in the lap of luxury. They'd provide whatever he asked for, but he doesn't want that. He's adamant that he's happy with his life the way it is."

In 2011, Jess was reportedly hunkering down in his 1981 pickup truck after the trust fund he inherited from his and Josh's late mother, Jane Agee, ran out – and three years later, he was said to be bedding down on the street after the jalopy fell apart.

Health Crisis Worsens on Streets

Source: MEGA

Jane Agee was cited in reports detailing Jess Brolin's struggles after his trust fund ran out.

A RadarOnline.com shutterbug even captured the down-on-his-luck dude digging through a garbage can in 2014 as he appeared to search for grub.

What's more, a doctor who hasn't treated Jess told RadarOnline.com in 2018 that obese Brolin appeared to be suffering from venous stasis sores on his legs, which could lead to amputation.

The insider confided: "You only need to look at him to see he's not healthy, but he's also not open to accepting help – and his family can't force it on him."

