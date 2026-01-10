Nick Reiner's Rapid Weight Gain and Medication Changes 'Triggered Breakdown' Before Parents' Murders, Doc Claims
Jan. 10 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner's parents' murders may have been fueled by a change in his psychiatric medication following significant weight gain, according to a new documentary, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to a new documentary titled The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, Nick, 32, had been stable for several years while being treated for schizophrenia before doctors altered his medication roughly one month before the killings.
Drug Side Affects
According to the film, the change was prompted by weight gain, a known side effect of the drug he had been taking, per TMZ.
The documentary alleges that after the medication switch, Nick's mental state deteriorated rapidly.
Sources featured in the film claim his behavior became increasingly erratic and dangerous in the weeks leading up to the December 14, 2025, murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, at their Los Angeles home.
Severe Mental Break
Per the documentary, Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2020 and remained relatively stable while on his original medication regimen.
However, after doctors adjusted his prescription, his condition reportedly worsened.
The film claims Nick experienced a severe break from reality and that medical professionals failed to place him on a temporary psychiatric hold while the medication changes were being made.
Jail and Charges
Sources told the outlet that Rob and Michele were aware their son’s condition was worsening but were unsure how to handle the situation. The documentary suggests the couple struggled to intervene as Nick's behavior became more unpredictable.
Nick was arrested shortly after the killings and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. According to TMZ, his mental health has continued to be a concern since his arrest.
Reports cited by the outlet claim Nick does not fully understand why he is in jail and believes he is the victim of a conspiracy.
New Look
Recently, Nick made headlines again at a Los Angeles courthouse, where he appeared visibly emotional and sporting a markedly different look — with a buzz cut and stubble.
High-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson, known for representing major clients in high-profile murder cases, informed the judge he was no longer able to represent Nick as the double murder case progressed.
Jackson's unexpected exit prompted the court to postpone Nick's arraignment, with a public defender now stepping in and the next scheduled hearing set for later this winter.
In a statement outside of court following his withdrawal, Jackson declared that Nick "is not guilty of murder."