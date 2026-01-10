'Sweetheart Deal' Exposed: Former Prince Andrew's 30-Room Mansion Went 22 Years Without a Single Inspection and Zero Oversight

In exchange for paying no rent, Andrew agreed to fund an extensive refurbishment of the then-dilapidated estate and to maintain the property at his own expense.

The agreement required the interior of Royal Lodge to be repainted every seven years, the grounds to be kept in good order, and prohibited structural alterations such as new walls, gates or windows.

The lease also allowed Crown Estate officials to inspect the property at "all reasonable times," provided they gave notice.

However, documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request reveal that no Crown Estate official inspected Royal Lodge at any point during Andrew's residency, raising concerns about what critics describe as a "sweetheart deal" funded indirectly by taxpayers.