News > Tucker Carlson

'Tucker Has Ozempic Face': Carlson Weight Loss Considerably Noticeable During White House Visit to Support Donald Trump's Oil Move

Image of Tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson made a surprise appearance at the White House, drawing attention for his noticeably thinner look.

Profile Image

Jan. 10 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson made a startling return to the political spotlight this week, showing up at the White House looking noticeably thinner than fans remember, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former Fox News host, 56, stood behind Donald Trump during a high-profile meeting about U.S. oil policy, reportedly signaling support for the president’s controversial move on Venezuelan oil assets.

'Total Safety, Total Security'

Image of A noticeably thinner Tucker Carlson surfaced at the White House, applauding Trump's bold move on Venezuelan oil.
Source: MEGA

A noticeably thinner Tucker Carlson surfaced at the White House, applauding Trump’s bold move on Venezuelan oil.

Sources say the East Room encounter was brief but charged, with Carlson clapping along as Trump outlined his latest energy strategy, telling Chevron and ExxonMobil executives the U.S. would ensure "total safety, total security" for their investments.

"We're going to be extracting numbers in terms of oil like few people have seen," he told executives on Friday. "Venezuela is going to be very successful, and the people of the United States are going to be big beneficiaries."

'Thrilling'

Image of The former Fox News host stood behind Donald Trump as the president addressed oil executives in the East Room.
Source: MEGA

The former Fox News host stood behind Donald Trump as the president addressed oil executives in the East Room.

The meeting focused on encouraging $100 billion in investment to repair Venezuela's deteriorating oil infrastructure — a move that Carlson described on his podcast on Wednesday as "kind of thrilling."

"Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserve in the world," Carlson said. "It's in our hemisphere. It's going to China. And how about, no, this is our hemisphere. It's going to go to us. He just said it out loud."

Carlson continued: "There's something kind of thrilling about that. There's something thrilling about the honesty there. There's no fakery. No, we're the U.S., we're not going to put up with that. This is our interest, and we're going to protect it. That's what the president said."

Concern About Tucker Carlson's New Look

Image of Carlson clapped as Trump outlined his plan to secure Venezuela's oil and boost U.S. energy interests.
Source: MEGA

Carlson clapped as Trump outlined his plan to secure Venezuela’s oil and boost U.S. energy interests.

Carlson’s dramatic appearance has also sparked conversation online, particularly after a recent photo from his podcast made the rounds on social media.

The image, shared by James Fishback following his interview with Carlson, prompted users to comment on how noticeably thinner the former Fox News star appeared.

"Tucker has Ozempic face," someone wrote.

Another said: "Why edit the image to depict him [Carlson] aging?"

Someone else was concerned for the news personality, "Is Tucker ok? Why does he look so old in this pic?"

Source: @j_fishback/X

The appearance came despite Carlson’s past clashes with Trump and the broader MAGA movement.

Fox News Stress

Image of Carlson's dramatic transformation has fueled online speculation as he reemerges in political circles.
Source: MEGA

Carlson’s dramatic transformation has fueled online speculation as he reemerges in political circles.

The speculation comes as Carlson has openly discussed how physically taxing his Fox News role once was.

Speaking with a podcast guest in June 2025, Carlson reflected on the demands of the job, admitting it took a serious toll on his body. "I just got fat," he said at the time. "I mean, it's incredibly hard physically. Everything about it is the hardest job I ever had."

