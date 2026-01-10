'Tucker Has Ozempic Face': Carlson Weight Loss Considerably Noticeable During White House Visit to Support Donald Trump's Oil Move

The former Fox News host, 56, stood behind Donald Trump during a high-profile meeting about U.S. oil policy, reportedly signaling support for the president’s controversial move on Venezuelan oil assets.

Tucker Carlson made a startling return to the political spotlight this week, showing up at the White House looking noticeably thinner than fans remember, RadarOnline.com can report.

"We're going to be extracting numbers in terms of oil like few people have seen," he told executives on Friday. "Venezuela is going to be very successful, and the people of the United States are going to be big beneficiaries."

Sources say the East Room encounter was brief but charged, with Carlson clapping along as Trump outlined his latest energy strategy, telling Chevron and ExxonMobil executives the U.S. would ensure "total safety, total security" for their investments.

The meeting focused on encouraging $100 billion in investment to repair Venezuela's deteriorating oil infrastructure — a move that Carlson described on his podcast on Wednesday as "kind of thrilling."

"Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserve in the world," Carlson said. "It's in our hemisphere. It's going to China. And how about, no, this is our hemisphere. It's going to go to us. He just said it out loud."

Carlson continued: "There's something kind of thrilling about that. There's something thrilling about the honesty there. There's no fakery. No, we're the U.S., we're not going to put up with that. This is our interest, and we're going to protect it. That's what the president said."