EXCLUSIVE: Read the Seven-Word Reassurance From Queen Elizabeth to Sarah Ferguson That Left the 'Duchess of Pork' in Tears

Ferguson described how the monarch became a maternal figure during her early years around the royal family and remained a constant source of support through marriage, motherhood, scandal, and illness.

The comments come as renewed attention is being paid to the queen's quiet influence behind palace walls and her role in sustaining family members away from public view – compared to today's scandal-mired monarchy.

Ferguson, now 66, was only 26 when she married the former Prince Andrew, now 65, but she said her bond with the Windsors began long before that.

Her mother, Susan Barrantes, was a close friend of the queen before leaving the United Kingdom for Argentina with her second husband, Héctor Barrantes Sansoni.

That departure, Ferguson said, deepened her reliance on the monarch.

"My mom was her close friend, so she knew me all my life, and she loved me. The Queen was much more my mother than my mother was," she said.

"I called her Mumma. She never let me down, even if I let her down. Even through the darkest days, she never left me."