Nick Reiner 'Appeared on The Verge of Tears' and Debuted a Shocking New Look In Court as Bigwig Lawyer Alan Jackson Bails In Murder Case
Jan. 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner sported an entirely new look during his arraignment on first-degree murder charges for allegedly slaughtering his parents, Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nick, 32, sported a buzz cut and facial stubble upon arriving at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, January 7. This as high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from the case.
Nick Reiner's 'Emotional' Court Appearance.
While Jackson accompanied his now-former client to court, Nick appeared rattled by the proceedings, becoming highly emotional and on the "verge of tears" according to one courtroom eyewitness.
He remained handcuffed while wearing a khaki jail jumpsuit and did not enter a plea on two first-degree murder charges with special circumstances using a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife
Nick spoke only twice, telling Judge Theresa R. McGonigle, "Yes, I agree, your honor," when waiving the right to a speedy trial. He also uttered, "Uh, yeah, I agree" to his arraignment delay.
His arraignment was postponed due to Jackson's withdrawal and rescheduled for February. 23. Public defender Kimberly Greene is now handling Nick's case.
'The Legal Process Will Reveal the True Facts' in Nick Reiner's Case
"We feel that we have no choice at this juncture but to withdraw as counsel and ask to be relieved," Jackson told McGonigle when making his request to leave the case.
"The public defender’s office has been notified. We’ve had conversations with them. They are here, they are staffed, they are ready to take over," he added about Nick's new defense team.
Outside the court, Jackson said he "sadly" had to withdraw due to “circumstances beyond our control, and more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control."
Jackson, who won an acquittal for accused cop killer Karen Read in June, said ethical reasons prevented him from saying exactly why he would no longer be representing Nick.
"My team and I remain deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interests. In fact, we know — we're not just convinced – we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case," the legal eagle declared.
'Nick Reiner Is Not Guilty of Murder'
Jackson came aboard Nick's case on December 16, two days after Rob and Michele's lifeless bodies were found in the bed of their Brentwood mansion with their throats slit.
The onetime screenwriter abused drugs heavily on and off since the age of 15, including 18 unsuccessful trips to rehab.
Nick was also reportedly being treated for schizophrenia at the time of his parents' murders, with many in the legal community speculating his defense team may try to have him plead not guilty by reason of insanity to avoid a possible lengthy prison sentence.
"What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the laws of this state… Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder,” Jackson intriguingly told reporters before proclaiming. "Print that. We wish him the very best moving forward."
Tragic Timeline
The Reiners had brought Nick to an A-list Christmas party at Conan O'Brien's house on the eve of their murders, as they were reportedly terrified of leaving him home alone in their guest house unattended.
At the soiree, Nick reportedly was "freaking people out" with his aggressive, antisocial behavior, causing the When Harry Met Sally director to pull his son aside. They are said to have gotten into a "loud" argument in front of guests over Nick's conduct.
The Reiners were never seen alive after leaving O'Brien's party. Their daughter, Romy, found their bodies around 3:30 p.m. the following day, while Nick was arrested five hours later across town.