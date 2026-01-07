Nick Reiner 'Appeared on The Verge of Tears' and Debuted a Shocking New Look In Court as Bigwig Lawyer Alan Jackson Bails In Murder Case

"We feel that we have no choice at this juncture but to withdraw as counsel and ask to be relieved," Jackson told McGonigle when making his request to leave the case.

"The public defender’s office has been notified. We’ve had conversations with them. They are here, they are staffed, they are ready to take over," he added about Nick's new defense team.

Outside the court, Jackson said he "sadly" had to withdraw due to “circumstances beyond our control, and more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control."

Jackson, who won an acquittal for accused cop killer Karen Read in June, said ethical reasons prevented him from saying exactly why he would no longer be representing Nick.

"My team and I remain deeply, deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interests. In fact, we know — we're not just convinced – we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding this case," the legal eagle declared.