EXCLUSIVE: 'Let Nick Reiner Sink On His Own' — 'Million-Dollar Lawyer' Alan Jackson Dropped 'Broke' Murder Suspect 'Because He Cannot Get Paid and It's a Losing Case'

Following the change in legal counsel, a Reiner family spokesperson said: "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Jackson is famed for taking on high-profile clients like Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read. He told the crowd outside the courthouse that just because he is stepping down doesn't mean he is giving up on Nick.

"I'm legally, and I'm ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why, I know that’s a question on everyone’s mind. We expect the public defender to step in, they’ve already been appointed, and very carefully protect Nick Reiner’s interests as he moves forward through the legal system.

"In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case. What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."