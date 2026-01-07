EXCLUSIVE: 'Let Nick Reiner Sink On His Own' — 'Million-Dollar Lawyer' Alan Jackson Dropped 'Broke' Murder Suspect 'Because He Cannot Get Paid and It's a Losing Case'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the shocking announcement that famed lawyer Alan Jackson was withdrawing from the defense of Nick Reiner likely came down to one common reason: Money.
Jackson informed the court of his decision at what was supposed to be Nick's arraignment for the murders of his father, Rob Reiner, and mother, Michele Singer Reiner.
Surprise Announcement
Nick's arraignment has now been pushed back to February 23. As of now, he is expected to rely on a public defender. Outside the courthouse, Jackson was cagey about why he quit.
"As you know, this morning, I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner's counsel," he told a throng of reporters. "Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control, have dictated that, sadly, it's made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick."
Money Talks
But Yonatan Levoritz, founding attorney of the Levoritz Law Firm in New York, told Radar those "circumstances" almost always involve cash – especially considering the pricey Jackson.
"The average cost for Jackson runs about a million dollars. His fees can go well into the seven figures," Levoritz said. "Now that it is clear that he cannot get paid – although I am not sure how he thought a homeless, troubled, angry person was going to pay the fee – it does not pay to stay on the case.
"(Jackson) has made his headlines and garnered more fame, and it is a losing case, so it pays to stop the bleeding and let Reiner sink on his own."
Still Supporting Nick Reiner
Following the change in legal counsel, a Reiner family spokesperson said: "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."
Jackson is famed for taking on high-profile clients like Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read. He told the crowd outside the courthouse that just because he is stepping down doesn't mean he is giving up on Nick.
"I'm legally, and I'm ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why, I know that’s a question on everyone’s mind. We expect the public defender to step in, they’ve already been appointed, and very carefully protect Nick Reiner’s interests as he moves forward through the legal system.
"In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case. What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."
Nick Reiner's First Court Appearance
During Nick's initial court appearance on December 17, 2025, one day after he was charged with his parents' murders, Jackson agreed to delay the arraignment so he could review the case.
Jackson later told reporters there's "very complex and serious issues associated with this case" that required a more thorough examination at the time.
With Jackson off the case, the Being Charlie screenwriter will be represented by a public defender, Kimberly Greene, who has nearly two-decades of experience. The judge signed off on the change of counsel and rescheduled the arraignment to February 23.
"Uh, yeah, I agree with that," Nick, who appeared in court dressed in a brown suit, muttered in response to the rescheduling.
The slain director's son left the courtroom and returned to his jail cell without bail.