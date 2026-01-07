EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Takes on a New Target! Loudmouth Provocateur Claims Kim Kardashian 'Feeds Addictions' to Adult Content and Blames Reality Star for Split From Kanye West
Candace Owens has taken on a new target in Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative pundit has blasted the long-standing reality star for feeding "addictions to p----------" and for being culpable in her divorce from Kanye West.
Owens Goes in on Kardashian's 'Failed Relationships'
In her book Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, Owens discusses Kardashian's "failed relationships."
"At just forty-four years of age, Kim has already been through three failed marriages," she writes. "This seems to be the curse of virtually all women who make a career of exposing themselves on the internet."
She notes most men don't consider women like Kardashian "marriage material" and those that do "are perhaps suffering from their own addiction to s--."
Owens Points a Finger at Kardashian for Her Failed Marriage to West
Owens goes on to quote West as having said in an interview he was addicted to s--, something he blamed for the "breakdown of his family."
She then points a finger directly at Kardashian, as she states, "It is darkly ironic that Kim routinely produces content that can form and feed addictions to p----------' and that ultimately contributed to the demise of her marriage."
As Radar previously reported, Kardashian is not the only one Owens goes after in her new book, as she also had a lot to say about Taylor Swift.
Owens Slams Taylor Swift
Owens writes about Swift's previous relationship with Calvin Harris and how, after they split, the fact the singer allegedly contributed uncredited vocals to Harris' hit song This Is What You Came For was leaked to the press.
"For Calvin, it was obvious who had leaked the information to the press," Owens claims.
"Hurtful to me at this point that [Swift] and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage. I know you're off your, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] etc, but I'm not that guy, sorry. Won't allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one," a tweet from the famous DJ read.
Owens alleges this was the "closest that any man had come to calling out Taylor's pattern of abuse."
The popular podcaster continues going in on the Look What You Made Me Do songstress, as she states, "She enters relationship after relationship, and then, on the way out, she attempts to utilize an ill-informed army of teens to settle the score."
Owens then calls what Swift does "public witchcraft via the perversion of truth" as "the person who has routinely and publicly humiliated men (with a legion of tweens prepared to harass them) has managed to convince the public that she is always the victim."
"Perhaps Katy Perry was correct when, back in 2014, she publicly referred to Taylor Swift as 'Regina George in sheep's clothing,'" she adds, referring to the well-known character from Mean Girls.