EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Takes on a New Target! Loudmouth Provocateur Claims Kim Kardashian 'Feeds Addictions' to Adult Content and Blames Reality Star for Split From Kanye West

Owens writes about Swift's previous relationship with Calvin Harris and how, after they split, the fact the singer allegedly contributed uncredited vocals to Harris' hit song This Is What You Came For was leaked to the press.

"For Calvin, it was obvious who had leaked the information to the press," Owens claims.

"Hurtful to me at this point that [Swift] and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage. I know you're off your, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] etc, but I'm not that guy, sorry. Won't allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one," a tweet from the famous DJ read.

Owens alleges this was the "closest that any man had come to calling out Taylor's pattern of abuse."