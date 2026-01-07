Pete Hegseth's On-Camera Meltdown: Defense Secretary Pushes Marco Rubio Aside to Fire Back at Reporter During Heated Live News Conference

The heated exchange took place after the pair had come out of a meeting to brief U.S. senators on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro .

Pete Hegseth fiercely cut Marco Rubio off at a news conference to go at a reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rubio said the activity in Venezuela wouldn't cost taxpayers any money during a press conference.

Rubio was taking questions when he was broached on how much the U.S. involvement in Venezuela would cost taxpayers.

He insisted it wouldn't cost any money, and neither would the oil deal.

"None of these troops sit in a dry dock waiting for action," he replied. "They’re deployed somewhere in the world. If they’re not here, they’re somewhere else."

Rubio also insisted if the ships were not in the Caribbean, they'd be "somewhere else conducting activity."

At this point, Hegseth stepped forward, forcing Rubio to step aside.