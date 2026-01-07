Pete Hegseth's On-Camera Meltdown: Defense Secretary Pushes Marco Rubio Aside to Fire Back at Reporter During Heated Live News Conference
Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth fiercely cut Marco Rubio off at a news conference to go at a reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The heated exchange took place after the pair had come out of a meeting to brief U.S. senators on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.
Rubio was taking questions when he was broached on how much the U.S. involvement in Venezuela would cost taxpayers.
He insisted it wouldn't cost any money, and neither would the oil deal.
"None of these troops sit in a dry dock waiting for action," he replied. "They’re deployed somewhere in the world. If they’re not here, they’re somewhere else."
Rubio also insisted if the ships were not in the Caribbean, they'd be "somewhere else conducting activity."
At this point, Hegseth stepped forward, forcing Rubio to step aside.
Hegseth Unleashes On a Reporter
The Defense Secretary gave CNN reporter Manu Raju a dirty look and claimed he wanted to "emphasize that question."
"The questions never asked how much does it cost when they're in the Mediterranean, or the Red Sea, or the Indian Ocean, or the Pacific, but now that they're in our hemisphere and a counter cartel mission or ensuring an indicted individual comes to justice, now now you're asking the question of cost," he angrily said. "It’s a disingenuous question to begin with."
Hegseth wasn't done going off on the reporter, though.
"You're trying to find any angle possible to undermine the success of one of the most historic military missions the world has ever seen," he added.
Hegseth Refuses to Take Any Questions From the Media
Hegseth went on to allege the mission that took place in Venezuela was one only the United States would be capable of carrying out and that the world was "taking notice" of that.
He then ignored follow-up attempts by reporters to ask more questions and continued raging.
"Our military is prepared to continue this...The president, when he speaks, he means it, means it," he declared. "He's not messing around. We're an administration of action to advance our interests, and that is on full display."
Hegseth then retreated without fielding any questions from reporters, with Rubio sharing officials needed to go brief members of the House.
The Capture of Nicolás Maduro
On Saturday, President Trump confirmed a Venezuelan air strike and the capture of Maduro on Truth Social.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," he wrote.
Trump explained that, when forces got Maduro, he was attempting to get to a secure area.
After being extricated to the U.S., Maduro made his first appearance in a New York courtroom and pleaded not guilty.
"I am not guilty, I am a decent man," he stated before a judge. "I am still the president of my country."
Maduro also insisted he was "kidnapped" from his home.